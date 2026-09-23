Montreal’s inspector general recommends a $700,000 fine for waste-management company

Montreal’s inspector general is recommending the city fine a waste-management company $700,000 for failing to follow municipal subcontracting rules.
In a report published Monday, the inspector general’s office says Environmental 360 Solutions did not seek permission before awarding contracts to subcontractors that were over the legal limit of $1 million.
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The report also accuses the company of continuing to work with a blacklisted subcontractor operating under a different name.
Environmental 360 Solutions says in the report that it awarded the contracts to ensure waste-management services remained efficient despite a labour shortage.
The inspector general’s office says the city should not renew its contract with the waste-management company.
As well, it says the subcontractors involved should be blacklisted for five years.
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