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Politics

Montreal’s inspector general recommends a $700,000 fine for waste-management company

By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2026 3:07 pm
1 min read
garbage truck View image in full screen
Sanitation workers operate garbage trucks in Montreal on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press
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Montreal’s inspector general is recommending the city fine a waste-management company $700,000 for failing to follow municipal subcontracting rules.

In a report published Monday, the inspector general’s office says Environmental 360 Solutions did not seek permission before awarding contracts to subcontractors that were over the legal limit of $1 million.

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The report also accuses the company of continuing to work with a blacklisted subcontractor operating under a different name.

Environmental 360 Solutions says in the report that it awarded the contracts to ensure waste-management services remained efficient despite a labour shortage.

The inspector general’s office says the city should not renew its contract with the waste-management company.

As well, it says the subcontractors involved should be blacklisted for five years.

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