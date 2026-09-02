Stolen tools, cash recovered in multi-network investigation: Montreal police

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Montreal police have recovered approximately $800,000 worth of new tools stolen from hardware stores and resold on online platforms.

The investigation began in April and resulted in the dismantlement of two criminal networks, investigators said.

On April 1 and 2, officers searched a house in Laval and two apartments in the Montreal borough of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension. Investigators seized roughly $500,000 of stolen tools and $325,000 in cash.

On July 22, police searched a home and a vehicle in Kirkland on the West Island where they found about $300,000 worth of tools and $160,000 in cash.

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Throughout the two investigations, police identified five suspects who face several counts of theft.

On Aug. 26, a judge ordered the freezing of assets of the suspect involved in the Kirkland case, including his residence, which police say is valued at $1.2 million.

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Éric Lafontaine, head of the Montreal Police Access and Proceeds of Crime Section, said the suspects allegedly showed up at box stores during opening hours to shoplift. After leaving the stores without paying, the stolen merchandise was stored inside homes and resold online.

“Behind every shoplifting is a cost not only for the targeted merchants, but also for all consumers, because the prices of products end up rising to compensate. It is therefore important to fight this type of crime collectively,” he said.

Officers are reminding residents to be vigilant when purchasing items online.

Anyone with information about shoplifting or who believes they may have purchased a stolen good is asked to contact police.