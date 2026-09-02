Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen tools, cash recovered in multi-network investigation: Montreal police

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted September 2, 2026 12:39 pm
1 min read
Montreal Police View image in full screen
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Oct. 7, 2019. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Montreal police have recovered approximately $800,000 worth of new tools stolen from hardware stores and resold on online platforms.

The investigation began in April and resulted in the dismantlement of two criminal networks, investigators said.

On April 1 and 2, officers searched a house in Laval and two apartments in the Montreal borough of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension. Investigators seized roughly $500,000 of stolen tools and $325,000 in cash.

On July 22, police searched a home and a vehicle in Kirkland on the West Island where they found about $300,000 worth of tools and $160,000 in cash.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Throughout the two investigations, police identified five suspects who face several counts of theft.

On Aug. 26, a judge ordered the freezing of assets of the suspect involved in the Kirkland case, including his residence, which police say is valued at $1.2 million.

Story continues below advertisement

Éric Lafontaine, head of the Montreal Police Access and Proceeds of Crime Section, said the suspects allegedly showed up at box stores during opening hours to shoplift. After leaving the stores without paying, the stolen merchandise was stored inside homes and resold online.

“Behind every shoplifting is a cost not only for the targeted merchants, but also for all consumers, because the prices of products end up rising to compensate. It is therefore important to fight this type of crime collectively,” he said.

Officers are reminding residents to be vigilant when purchasing items online.

Anyone with information about shoplifting or who believes they may have purchased a stolen good is asked to contact police.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices