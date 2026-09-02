Hilroy says sorry for leaving Newfoundland, Cape Breton off notebooks’ Canadian map

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32 comments

  1. John doe
    September 3, 2026 at 11:33 am

    “They’ve been on store shelves since last year” oy shoes they did it as to cut costs….

  2. Jason Folk
    September 3, 2026 at 11:23 am

    Elbows Up Canadians losing their minds about a minor clerical error.

  3. Jack Atkins
    September 3, 2026 at 11:16 am

    Who cares. Worry about important things, not this.

  4. reevekaren094@gmail.com
    September 3, 2026 at 10:48 am

    Appoligy not accepted. The books are considered educational tools. What is leaving provinces off Canada’s east coast teaching our children?

  5. Bob
    September 3, 2026 at 9:21 am

    That’s because Hilton is not a Canadian company anymore !

  6. A.R.
    September 3, 2026 at 9:20 am

    Some channels are not respecting the jurisdictional right of countries in other places. Good for the people to learn that territories MUST NOT be separated (taking Quebec as an example). This hilarious event is the first alarm.
    Separatists are not doing well in recent years. Their voices are now submerged by the voices from the general public. I don’t support either side. Being an anarchist or a normal people is definitely a good choice. (Notebooks are good anyway–as long as you have something to write on)

  7. Joshua de Zeeuw
    September 3, 2026 at 9:02 am

    They also missed Haida on the west formerly the Queen Charlotte Islands.

  8. Nadine Poirier-Viman
    September 3, 2026 at 6:19 am

    Magdalen Islands, an archipelago that belongs to the province of Quebec is also missing from the Hillroy cover. Magdalen Islands is located 110 kilometres north of PEI in the Golf of St.Lawrence.

  9. Anonymous
    September 3, 2026 at 4:15 am

    Why doesn’t anyone mention that it also excludes Haida Quai?

  10. Oldscoolcool
    September 2, 2026 at 10:07 pm

    Actually, probably foreign workers LoL 😂

  11. Oldscoolcool
    September 2, 2026 at 10:06 pm

    How dumb are the generation working today, probably don’t know their head from their ass

  12. Ken
    September 2, 2026 at 9:21 pm

    Hilroy is trash, we have been purchasing their products for decades, 90% of the time. The books come back at the end of the school hardly used, you rip out a few cute drawings and recycle the book. And purchase it again next year, rinse and repeat. Save the trees, screw them they can’t find Newfoundland I can’t find their waste of money product on the shelf. Their erasers are trash, As well.

  13. Carolyn Hesseltine
    September 2, 2026 at 9:03 pm

    They also left Haida Gwaii (Queen Charlotte Islands) off the west coast!!!!!!!

  14. Greg T
    September 2, 2026 at 8:05 pm

    Reading these reviews makes me embarrassed to be Canadian. Really, fire them. Someone made a mistake, stop reading into everything snowflakes.

  15. Donna Brinson
    September 2, 2026 at 7:45 pm

    HUGE mistake by someone, has the person responsible been fired? You also point out it’s been in stores but customers didn’t notice! Well neither did Hilroy! Obviously Hilroy has “absolutely NO QUALITY CONTROL”. You should be ashamed but big business rarely is.

  16. Lake Ontario
    September 2, 2026 at 7:04 pm

    If you read their apology with an eye to style, you can definitely tell that it was AI written. How embarrassing for them.

  17. Bladerunner
    September 2, 2026 at 4:54 pm

    Huh…

    I run similar tests myself. Does it understand the image or what is being said?

    [Anonymous
    September 2, 2026 at 4:48 pm
    ⬇️

    ➡️”Canadian first⬅️
    September 2, 2026 at 1:17 pm
    Shouldve left alberta off the map instead”

    🤔 wha…?!]

  18. Anonymous
    September 2, 2026 at 4:48 pm

    ⬇️

    ➡️”Canadian first⬅️
    September 2, 2026 at 1:17 pm
    Shouldve left alberta off the map instead”

    🤔 wha…?!

  19. Anonymous
    September 2, 2026 at 4:39 pm

    Never let the laziness of our public educators waste an educational opportunity.

  20. Anonymous
    September 2, 2026 at 4:36 pm

    Peter,

    ACCO Canada, which includes Hilroy Canada, employs between 200-500 employees vs the parent company, with 4,700. The US is ten times the size of Canada, as is its respective head offices.

    Quit jeopardizing Canadian jobs because you are dumb.

    “Peter Prust
    September 2, 2026 at 3:33 pm
    Typical American ignorance. Can see where their leader got it from.”

  21. Anonymous
    September 2, 2026 at 4:27 pm

    Hey man, they put lines on paper for people. The modern day equivalent has got to be homeless people holding doors open for you.

  22. Peter Prust
    September 2, 2026 at 3:33 pm

    Typical American ignorance. Can see where their leader got it from.

  23. bill
    September 2, 2026 at 2:30 pm

    With stories like this, no wonder you need government subsidies to survive. To think we pay for this ‘news’.

  24. Canada’s a Joke
    September 2, 2026 at 2:25 pm

    This is what’s newsworthy now? Scraping the bottom of the barrel as usual. Joke of a country and joke of a people. No wonder the US is going to wipe you off the map.

  25. Roy DePape
    September 2, 2026 at 2:17 pm

    I’m surprised they included Vancouver Island. It’s a cleaner logo without Cape Breton and the Queen Charlottes

  26. EVA464
    September 2, 2026 at 2:16 pm

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  27. Anonymous
    September 2, 2026 at 1:38 pm

    Remove Quebec from the cover while you’re at it.

  28. Canadian first
    September 2, 2026 at 1:17 pm

    Shouldve left alberta off the map instead

  29. JDunne
    September 2, 2026 at 1:14 pm

    That isn’t a printing error, its an error or the PEOPLE who are responsible for quality control

  30. Try This
    September 2, 2026 at 11:29 am

    We call them the Queen Charlotte Islands. Only the natives want to call them something different. Other than Vancouver island, all the islands are missing off of the west coast.
    PEI is not correct, a whole province, and nobody mentions it…

  31. Fran Hilder
    September 2, 2026 at 11:24 am

    Haida Gwaii is also missing.

  32. Les
    September 2, 2026 at 11:09 am

    Must be DEI employees, there’s no other excuse.

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Advertisement
Canada

Hilroy says sorry for leaving Newfoundland, Cape Breton off notebooks’ Canadian map

By Lyndsay Armstrong and Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2026 11:02 am
2 min read
Hilroy’s 40-page exercise book with a copyright year of 2025 shows a map of Canada that appears to be missing Newfoundland and a part of Nova Scotia, pictured in a Walmart in Fredericton on Sept. 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eli Ridder. View image in full screen
Hilroy’s 40-page exercise book with a copyright year of 2025 shows a map of Canada that appears to be missing Newfoundland and a part of Nova Scotia, pictured in a Walmart in Fredericton on Sept. 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eli Ridder. EJR
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Hilroy has apologized for leaving Newfoundland and Cape Breton off the Canadian map on its glossy notebooks, after the mistake led to backlash online.

Hilroy’s pastel-coloured paper exercise books are well known across the country for the map of Canada on their covers. But the map on Hilroy’s glossy covered notebooks are missing a few parts of the country.

In a post to its Facebook page Tuesday, the company said its team has always been proud of the map, “which is exactly why getting it wrong stings.”

The inaccurate map was the result of a production error, the post said. The company has stopped distributing the books and is fixing the cover artwork.

“That’s our mistake, and we’re sorry,” it said. “To everyone who spotted it: you’re right and thank you for telling us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hilroy’s parent company, ACCO Brands, said Wednesday that the faulty books have been on shelves since last year. However, it seems customers only recently noticed the errors. The mishap has generated discussion on social media, prompting posts from Newfoundlanders and Nova Scotians expressing their dismay.

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Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham posted a brief but blunt response on Facebook.

“You can leave Newfoundland off an exercise book, but you can’t erase us,” he wrote Wednesday. “Hilroy will never take away our identity, our history, or our place on the map.”

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said the incomplete map was “unacceptable.”

“I’ve asked the minister of education to send the makers of Hilroy scribblers a map of Nova Scotia that includes Cape Breton and Newfoundland,” Houston said, also in Facebook post.

The mistaken map also appears to be missing Haida Gwaii, an archipelago off the coast of British Columbia. An ACCO Brands spokesperson said the company is aware and addressing the omission is part of its “correction plan.”

Sean Cadigan, a history professor at Memorial University in St. John’s, N.L., said Newfoundland did not join Canada until 1949, and it has been left out of maps and descriptions of the country before. It can be a sensitive issue on the island, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“When there are big tours and people say they’re touring Canada, Canada often stops somewhere in Nova Scotia,” Cadigan said in an interview Wednesday.

“I think that’s just probably an old habit that often predates Newfoundland’s joining Confederation,” he added. “Obviously, people here want to emphasize, of course, since 1949, we’re part of Canada.”

Cadigan said the map was an “an embarrassing mistake” for Hilory.

“I wouldn’t read it as any intent to slight,” he said.

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