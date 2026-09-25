Application period for mail-in Alberta referendum ballots ending, 673K requested

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Friday is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for Alberta’s referendum.

Elections Alberta says it will stop accepting applications as of midnight and that mail-in ballots must be returned by Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.

The agency says that as of Thursday afternoon it’s received 673,000 requests for mail-in ballots.

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The total marks a staggering increase from the nearly 60,000 requested for the province’s 2023 general election, though the rules for who could vote by mail have relaxed since then.

Albertans are to vote Oct. 19 on 10 questions put forward by Premier Danielle Smith’s government, including whether the province should stay in Canada or hold a second, binding vote on quitting Confederation.

Albertans can start voting in person at advance polling stations on Oct. 13, which will be open until Oct. 17.