Canada gave contracts to Iran VP’s son while investigating role in regime missile program

The Canadian government awarded millions worth of contracts to the son of Iran’s former vice-president, despite an ongoing investigation into allegations he helped the Islamic Republic evade sanctions and develop missile systems, documents obtained by Global News reveal.

Since founding two companies in Alberta, an Edmonton resident named “Sal Ghafouri” has received more than $2 million in federal and provincial contracts, including from the RCMP and Department of National Defence, public records show.

The 45-year-old was part of an official Canadian trade mission to Latin America, received a federal business grant and was invited to “propose legislation” to the Alberta government at consultations backed by the province’s economic development minister.

But according to newly released records, Ghafouri is actually Mohammad Reza Ghafouri Fard, an Iranian who has been the subject of a long-running Canadian investigation into his alleged work for Iran’s military and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The son of Hassan Ghafouri Fard, an Iranian politician who served as the country’s vice president, Ghafouri was “involved in the research and development of Iranian military technologies,” according to a recently declassified Canadian Security Intelligence Service report.

Before immigrating to Canada in 2013 and going into business as “Sal,” Ghafouri allegedly helped develop a guided anti-aircraft missile system and a jamming tool to “confront American aircraft” for the Iranian military and Revolutionary Guard, or IRGC.

He was also part of a “covert procurement structure” that used a front company in Southeast Asia to purchase components that were needed for Iranian military projects, CSIS alleged in its report detailing his alleged past work for the regime forces.

The allegations concern the four years CSIS alleges Ghafouri worked as an engineer at Iranian company Rabi Kosar, which the report said sold its products to SA Iran, a satellite of the Iranian Ministry of Defence, which in turn provided them to the military and IRGC.

Ghafouri “admitted to active participation in procurement activities that benefited the Iranian military, including the IRGC,” the CSIS Security Screening Branch wrote in its Jan. 13, 2023 report on Ghafouri.

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The procurement network was needed because the materials were not available to Iran due to sanctions, but “Ghafouri Fard clearly indicated that he did not care that these activities were prohibited,” CSIS added.

After moving to Alberta through the government’s skilled worker program, Ghafouri returned to Iran in 2015 and met twice with members of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security, or MOIS, the CSIS report also said.

“During Mr. Ghafouri Fard’s first meeting with the MOIS, he provided details of his employment in Canada,” according to the CSIS report, marked “secret” but recently made public in court.

“He was asked if he travelled to the U.S. and whether he had contacts with either Canadian or American intelligence services,” added the report, which noted he was a permanent resident of Canada at the time he met the MOIS.

“During the second meeting, he was given detailed instructions and warnings, as they related to police or intelligence services approaching him while living in Canada,” it said.

“He was advised to never travel to the U.S., as he would be of interest to the Federal Bureau of Investigation due to his involvement with Rabi Kosar,” it said, adding he thanked the Iranian agents for the “heads up.”

The report, which CSIS shared with immigration investigators more than three years ago, noted that “one of the functions of the MOIS outside of Iran is to acquire technology for Iran’s military industry.”

Canada launched a crackdown on Iranian regime officials living in the country in 2022 and has been attempting to deport them along with others who have aided Tehran as it has repressed its citizens and sponsored terrorist groups.

But the Ghafouri case stands out for the seriousness of the allegations about his suspected role in Iranian weapons proliferation, the length of time it has taken the government to act and his extensive contract work for Canadian agencies.

“This is yet another example of the way Canada has failed to take seriously the threat,” said Iranian-Canadian human rights activist Kaveh Shahrooz, who reviewed the CSIS report on Ghafouri for Global News.

“Our politicians pay a lot of lip service to countering the Iranian regime’s nefarious influence in Canada. But cases like this show that we fail to conduct even the most basic due diligence on those with strong, direct ties to Iran’s regime.”

CSIS declined to comment. It shared its security screening report on Ghafouri with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, which also declined to comment.

In May 2026, the immigration department informed Ghafouri it was launching proceedings to deny him from obtaining citizenship on the grounds that he is a “threat to the security of Canada.”

Ghafouri did not respond to questions. His lawyer, Bjorna Shkurti, said she could not comment because the matter was before the court.

“What I can say is that my client has lived in Canada for over a decade and has undergone multiple security screenings, both as a temporary resident and as a permanent resident,” she said.

“He strongly disputes the allegations made against him and intends to pursue all available legal avenues until the matter is fully resolved.”

None of the federal government agencies that gave contracts to Ghafouri’s companies responded to requests for comment by deadline.

But records show that while Ghafouri was flagged by immigration investigators for national security reasons in 2017, he nonetheless went on to win government procurement contracts, including two worth more than $1.5-million from the Canadian military.

Even after CSIS completed its security screening report in 2023 and sent it to immigration authorities handling his case, Ghafouri’s companies continued to benefit from federal money.

In 2024, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada awarded Melanite Group a $15,000 grant “to adopt new technologies.” Six months later, the company won another contract from the Canadian Armed Forces.

The case suggests that Canadian agencies are not talking to each other, said University of Ottawa political science Prof. Thomas Juneau, who specializes in Iran and national security and reviewed the CSIS report for Global News.

“To some degree, these processes and silos are necessary if we want the system to be fair and not arbitrary,” he said. “But the system just goes to the other extreme.”

“I mean, it’s absurd,” he said.

Juneau said he had interviewed three dozen Iranian-Canadians for a forthcoming book on transnational repression.

“And one thing that constantly came up was the presence of regime, regime-adjacent and regime family members here.”