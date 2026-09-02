Sentencing underway for dog owner found guilty in fatal attack of 11-year-old Kache Grist

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A sentencing hearing is underway for a woman found guilty of criminal negligence causing death after her two large dogs killed an 11-year-old boy.

Crystal MacDonald’s two cane corsos attacked Kache Grist at her home near 82nd Street and 11th Avenue SW in south Edmonton’s Summerside neighbourhood in April 2024.

In court on Wednesday, the child’s father said he doesn’t want the animals’ owner to go to prison.

Wesley Grist said he believes MacDonald loved his son but added both of them will have to live with the burden of the death.

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The boy, who lived in Osoyoos, B.C., was staying at her house for spring break, as Grist was her roommate.

The trial heard the dogs named Khaos and Kairo had earlier injured two people and killed a cat and a Pomeranian.

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Edmonton police stopping Crystal MacDonald from entering her home in south Edmonton’s Summerside neighbourhood, shortly after Kache Grist was killed by her two dogs in April 2024. Supplied

MacDonald testified that she repeatedly told Kache’s father not to leave the boy alone with her dogs.

An autopsy found the child died from bite injuries to the neck. The dogs were later euthanized.

Court of King’s Bench Justice Eric Macklin said in his ruling that MacDonald showed a “wanton disregard” for the boy’s life and safety.

Macklin reserved handing down his sentencing decision until Thursday afternoon.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News