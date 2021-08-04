Quebec government to create police unit to fight Montreal’s rising gun violence

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government says it will create a mixed unit of provincial and Montreal police to fight a rise in gun violence in the province’s biggest city.

Geneviève Guilbault told reporters today alongside Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante the unit will be permanent and dedicated to reducing gun trafficking.

Today’s announcement comes after a hail of bullets were fired at an apartment building in the city’s northeast end Monday evening, killing three people known to police and injuring two others.

Montreal police don’t release detailed statistics on shootings in the city, but police and residents of several neighbourhoods say gun violence is quickly rising in Montreal — and the shootings are getting more brazen.

Guilbault says work is ongoing to form a committee composed of members of her office and city officials to draft a wider crime-reduction strategy involving community workers.

Plante told reporters today all levels of government are committed to getting guns off the street and making the city’s neighbourhoods safer.