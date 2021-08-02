Family of Black Quebec man shot dead by police to hold news conference

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a Black man shot dead by police in a Montreal suburb on Sunday is expected to hold a news conference on Monday.

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after officers killed a 38-year-old man on Sunday in Repentigny, Que., an off-island suburb north of Montreal.

Montreal-based civil rights group Center for Research-Action on Race Relations says the family will speak at their home this afternoon.

The watchdog says Repentigny police responded to a 911 call just after 7:30 a.m. regarding an allegedly confused and unstable man armed with a knife.

It says police found the man outside and tried to speak to him but he fled on foot and allegedly became threatening toward officers.

The watchdog says police used pepper spray to try and subdue the man but failed and then shot him multiple times.