Crime

Family of Black Quebec man shot dead by police to hold news conference

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2021 12:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal police investigate woman’s death' Montreal police investigate woman’s death
WATCH: Montreal police investigate woman's death – Jul 20, 2021

The family of a Black man shot dead by police in a Montreal suburb on Sunday is expected to hold a news conference on Monday.

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after officers killed a 38-year-old man on Sunday in Repentigny, Que., an off-island suburb north of Montreal.

Montreal-based civil rights group Center for Research-Action on Race Relations says the family will speak at their home this afternoon.

READ MORE: BEI opens investigation after man was shot dead by police in Repentigny

The watchdog says Repentigny police responded to a 911 call just after 7:30 a.m. regarding an allegedly confused and unstable man armed with a knife.

It says police found the man outside and tried to speak to him but he fled on foot and allegedly became threatening toward officers.

The watchdog says police used pepper spray to try and subdue the man but failed and then shot him multiple times.

Click to play video: 'Woman’s burned body mistaken for mannequin in Quebec, prompting apology from firefighters, police' Woman’s burned body mistaken for mannequin in Quebec, prompting apology from firefighters, police
© 2021 The Canadian Press
