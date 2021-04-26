Canada April 26 2021 5:35pm 02:04 Quebec provincial police revive body cam pilot project In 2017, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) purchased 150 body cameras but never used them. Now, almost four years later, the body cam project has been revived. Global’s Dan Spector has the details. Quebec provincial police begin deploying body cameras nearly four years after purchasing them <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7811400/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7811400/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?