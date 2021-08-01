BEI opens investigation after man was shot dead by police in Repentigny

Send this page to someone via email

A man died in Repentigny, shot several times by police officers that responded to a call in a residential area on Sunday.

According to preliminary information sent to the Independent Investigations Bureau (BEI), which opened an investigation, agents from the Police Department of the City of Repentigny responded to a 911 call, shortly after 7:30 a.m., concerning a confused and disorganized person armed with a knife.

Upon arrival of emergency services at the scene, police and paramedics reportedly found the man, 38, with another individual outside.

“The police would have tried to verbalize with the subject who would have fled on foot. The latter would have had in his possession a knife and would have been threatening to the police,” said the statement from the BEI.

The police allegedly tried to reason with him and they even used cayenne pepper to control him, still without success, according to information sent to the BEI.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: BEI clarifies that teen did not receive CPR after being shot by Quebec police

Six BEI investigators were assigned to the case. They are expected at the scene at the beginning of the afternoon to check whether the preliminary information on this police intervention is correct.

In the meantime, a large security perimeter has been erected in the area to protect the scene.

Neighbors told various media that they heard the shots.

The BEI is asking anyone who may have witnessed this event to contact it via its website at http://www.bei.gouv.qc.ca.