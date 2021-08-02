Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police investigating after 5 injured in east-end shooting

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted August 2, 2021 8:55 pm
Montreal police are investigating after five people were injured in a shooting, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating after five people were injured in a shooting, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Montreal police are investigating after five people were injured in a shooting in Rivière-des-Prairies, in the city’s east end.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said several 911 calls reporting gunfire on Perras Boulevard near 54 Avenue came in at around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Read more: Police make 4 arrests after shooting near Montreal’s Bell Centre, main suspect still at large

Preliminary information obtained by police indicates shots were fired towards an apartment building.

“Until now, five person were injured by gunshot,” Comtois said.

The health status of the victims is not yet known.

Trending Stories

Read more: Montreal police investigating daytime shooting in Saint-Leonard

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency responders are at the scene and a security perimeter has been established.

Investigators will be analyzing the scene as they try to better understand what prompted the shooting.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area, to allow for the investigation to move ahead unimpeded.

Click to play video: 'Montreal’s mayor and chief of police team up over gun violence' Montreal’s mayor and chief of police team up over gun violence
Montreal’s mayor and chief of police team up over gun violence – Feb 11, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagSPVM tagGun Violence tagMontreal shooting tagRivière-des-Prairies tagMontreal gun violence tagRDP Shooting taginjured in shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers