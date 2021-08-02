Montreal police investigating after 5 injured in east-end shooting

Montreal police are investigating after five people were injured in a shooting in Rivière-des-Prairies, in the city’s east end.
Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said several 911 calls reporting gunfire on Perras Boulevard near 54 Avenue came in at around 7 p.m. on Monday.
Preliminary information obtained by police indicates shots were fired towards an apartment building.
“Until now, five person were injured by gunshot,” Comtois said.
The health status of the victims is not yet known.
Emergency responders are at the scene and a security perimeter has been established.
Investigators will be analyzing the scene as they try to better understand what prompted the shooting.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area, to allow for the investigation to move ahead unimpeded.
