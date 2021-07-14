Menu

Montreal Police
July 14 2021 5:57pm
02:05

Tracking Montreal police stops in real time

A group of researchers has launched a website where Montrealers can report police stops in real time. They’re trying to collect data on police stops, something community groups have been asking for. Global’s Phil Carpenter reports.

