Outrage grows after video appears to show Montreal police officer pressing knee against Black youth’s neck
A video has emerged showing a Montreal police officer pressing his knee against the neck of a 14-year-old boy. For many, the incident is reminiscent of what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis last year. An internal investigation is underway but many say this incident has further shaken the trust between Montreal’s black community and the police. Global’s Tim Sargeant reports — and a warning — the content of this story may be disturbing to some.