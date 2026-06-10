Court evidence released in Abbotsford double murder trial

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WARNING: Details in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

One month after a Supreme Court judge convicted three men of the murder of an Abbotsford, B.C., couple, Global News has obtained some of the evidence that was shown in court.

One of the pieces of evidence showed two of the killers, Abhijeet Singh and Khushveer Toor, filming themselves on the roof of the victims’ home one month before the killing.

The court then also saw a TikTok posted by Toor, showing him putting one of the murder weapons in a car.

In May, three men were found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of 77-year-old Arnold De Jong and 76-year-old Joanne De Jong.

The court earlier heard that Arnold died by asphyxiation, with his entire head and face wrapped in duct tape, while Joanne was bludgeoned and had her throat slashed.

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The three men, including Gurkaran Singh, all in their 20s, were arrested in December 2022, after the De Jongs’ bodies were found in their Abbotsford home that May.

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Prosecutors say the suspects had done cleaning work there before the home invasion, and that the men killed the couple before stealing cheques, credit cards and a power washer.

2:03 Victim impact statements delivered in De Jong murder sentencing

The De Jongs’ daughters were in court on Wednesday.

“Our parents were tortured, they were murdered,” Sandra Barthel said.

“I’m sure our parents begged for mercy and we’re not shown that, and yet the irony of a faint hope clause in this case in which they can get released from jail, possibly after 15 years, just does not seem just to us.”

The trio was convicted of first-degree murder, which carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

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Toor’s lawyers have applied for a constitutional challenge, which can happen when there are multiple murder victims.

It’s expected counsel for the other two will join the challenge.

That hearing is set for the first week of September, further delaying sentencing.

Daughter Heather Hoogland said the family is frustrated.

“It’s like opening a can of worms for any person that is coming to Canada, and if they commit a crime, they can get off scot-free.”