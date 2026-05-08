Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. court to rule in Abbotsford home invasion double murder trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2026 9:26 am
1 min read
A judge is expected to deliver a verdict today in the murder trial of three men accused of killing an elderly Abbotsford couple during a violent 2022 home invasion. View image in full screen
A judge is expected to deliver a verdict today in the murder trial of three men accused of killing an elderly Abbotsford couple during a violent 2022 home invasion. Helen Leusink/ CP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A B.C. Supreme Court judge is expected to deliver her verdict today in the first-degree murder trial of three young men accused of killing an Abbotsford, B.C., couple during a home invasion in 2022.

The court earlier heard that 77-year-old Arnold De Jong died by asphyxiation, with his entire head and face wrapped in duct tape, while 76-year-old Joanne De Jong was bludgeoned and had her throat slashed.

Abhijeet Singh, Gurkaran Singh and Khushveer Toor pleaded not guilty earlier this year.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The three men, all in their 20s, were arrested in December 2022, after the De Jongs’ bodies were found in their Abbotsford home that May.

Prosecutors say the suspects had done cleaning work there before the home invasion, and that the men killed the couple before stealing cheques, credit cards and a power washer.

The court heard during the judge-alone trial that one of the accused accessed news articles about the killings, and conducted “exceptionally damning” Google searches about the punishment for murder in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Defence lawyers argued that the evidence doesn’t prove the killings were planned, telling the judge it was a “botched robbery,” and the highest available verdict in the case would be manslaughter.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices