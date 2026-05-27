Ladner woman who killed her mother found not criminally responsible

Send this page to someone via email

A Ladner, B.C., woman who killed her mother two and a half years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, but was found not criminally responsible on Wednesday due to a mental disorder.

In December 2023, Sarbjit Panesar died of blunt force trauma.

She was killed in the Lander home she and her daughter, Preety Panesar, shared.

Preety was 28 years old at the time of the murder.

Both mother and daughter suffered from schizophrenia, but Preety was undiagnosed.

1:05 Woman found dead at Delta home

On Wednesday, the court heard how the daughter had delusions that her mother was going to harm her.

Story continues below advertisement

Preety’s sister was in the courtroom and wept when she read a victim impact statement.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I miss her,” she said in court. “In the small random moments throughout my day, when something that reminds me of her.”

Regarding her sister, she said, “I want my sister to know that I love you and I forgive you,” adding, “I feel so guilty and responsible.. For not doing more or recognizing what was happening.”

Preety Panesar has been in a forensic hospital since December 2023.

The defence told the court that she is making progress.

She chose not to speak in court on Wednesday.