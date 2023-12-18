Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Delta police investigate ‘suspicious’ death in Ladner

By Darya Zargar Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 11:00 pm
Photo of a Delta Police cruiser. View image in full screen
Photo of a Delta Police cruiser.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There was a heavy police presence in a quiet area of Delta, B.C. Monday evening, to investigate a “suspicious circumstance involving a deceased woman”.

Delta Police officers were called to a townhouse complex on 47A Avenue, near Garry Street in Ladner, at 5:10 p.m.

Officers found a woman dead inside a unit. Police believe her death is suspicious.

Investigators did not release further details around the circumstances of the woman’s death, but did say the incident is not connected to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

 

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Officers are on scene and will continue to investigate throughout the night.

More to come…

 

 

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices