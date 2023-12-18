Delta police investigate ‘suspicious’ death in Ladner

Send this page to someone via email

There was a heavy police presence in a quiet area of Delta, B.C. Monday evening, to investigate a “suspicious circumstance involving a deceased woman”.

Delta Police officers were called to a townhouse complex on 47A Avenue, near Garry Street in Ladner, at 5:10 p.m.

Officers found a woman dead inside a unit. Police believe her death is suspicious.

Investigators did not release further details around the circumstances of the woman’s death, but did say the incident is not connected to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

Dec 18/23 5:10 pm: DPD is investigating a suspicious circumstance involving a deceased woman in Ladner. Detectives believe there is no risk to the public and can confirm that the death is not related to the BC Gang Conflict. More information will follow when it is available. pic.twitter.com/059NMxjEqi — Delta Police Department (@deltapolice) December 19, 2023

Officers are on scene and will continue to investigate throughout the night.

More to come…