Delta police investigate ‘suspicious’ death in Ladner

There was a heavy police presence in a quiet area of Delta, B.C. Monday evening, to investigate a “suspicious circumstance involving a deceased woman”.
Delta Police officers were called to a townhouse complex on 47A Avenue, near Garry Street in Ladner, at 5:10 p.m.
Officers found a woman dead inside a unit. Police believe her death is suspicious.
Investigators did not release further details around the circumstances of the woman’s death, but did say the incident is not connected to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.
Officers are on scene and will continue to investigate throughout the night.
More to come…
