Stolen play structure returned to Headingley Montessori School, arrest made

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A large wooden play structure that was stolen from a Headingley, Man., daycare last week has been returned in pieces.

Owner of Guiding Minds Montessori School Angie Izzard says police delivered it Tuesday night.

“It’s not in good shape, I don’t know if it’s fixable,” Izzard said. “I won’t be fixing it, because I’m going to get something that is safe, bring something new for the kids.

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“I’ve got lots of donations that it will all be put back into our play area.”

Izzard is thankful for all the community support and businesses who have offered to help replace the play structure.

On Tuesday, police moved in on a home in the Glenwood area and seized the stolen play structure, along with an RV that had also been reported stolen.

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A 35-year-old man is now facing charges.