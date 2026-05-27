Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen play structure returned to Headingley Montessori School, arrest made

By Sarah McCarthy Global News
Posted May 27, 2026 9:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Arrest made and stolen play structure found'
Arrest made and stolen play structure found
WATCH: A large wooden play structure that was stolen from a Headingley daycare last week has been returned, in pieces, and an arrest has been made.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A large wooden play structure that was stolen from a Headingley, Man., daycare last week has been returned in pieces.

Owner of Guiding Minds Montessori School Angie Izzard says police delivered it Tuesday night.

“It’s not in good shape, I don’t know if it’s fixable,” Izzard said. “I won’t be fixing it, because I’m going to get something that is safe, bring something new for the kids.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I’ve got lots of donations that it will all be put back into our play area.”

Izzard is thankful for all the community support and businesses who have offered to help replace the play structure.

On Tuesday, police moved in on a home in the Glenwood area and seized the stolen play structure, along with an RV that had also been reported stolen.

Story continues below advertisement

A 35-year-old man is now facing charges.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices