School bus driver charged with stunt driving with children on board: OPP

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An Ontario school bus driver has been charged with stunt driving while children were on board the vehicle, police say.

The 56-year-old woman was reportedly driving 100 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on May 26, just before 4 p.m.

At the time, Dufferin OPP were conducting traffic enforcement in the area of County Road 17 and Prince of Wales in the Township of Mulmur when they saw the bus travelling at a high rate of speed.

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“Officers initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the driver regarding the excessive speed, particularly given that children were on board the bus at the time of the offence,” OPP said in a release.

The driver from Beeton, Ont., has been charged with speeding by more than 50 km/h over the speed limit, performing a stunt of excessive speed while driving a motor vehicle and failing to surrender their licence.

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OPP in a news release said there was particular concern in this incident because there was a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred slightly more than five weeks ago at the same intersection.

“Incidents such as this highlight the importance of safe and responsible driving, especially when transporting children,” the OPP said.