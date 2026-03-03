Cher’s son, Elijah Blue Allman, arrested for 2nd time in 3 days

Send this page to someone via email

Cher’s son, Elijah Blue Allman, was arrested for the second time in three days on Sunday following a break-in at a New Hampshire home.

Allman, 49, was arrested and accused of breaking into a house in the town of Windham.

Police said that they received a 911 call from a woman who said someone had broken into her home and she was hiding in a closet, CBS News reports.

An officer said they found fresh footprints in the snow leading to the back door. They noted that the door had been shattered and broken glass was spread on the ground and inside the home.

When the officer walked inside, they said they found Allman “seated on the living room couch smoking a cigarette.”

Story continues below advertisement

Allman reportedly claimed that he had permission from the homeowner to break the door and come inside the house.

Police spoke with the woman and her husband, who both said they did not permit Allman to enter the home.

The woman told police that nothing in their home seemed to be missing and said a pack of cigarettes and a lighter on their table did not belong to them. A police officer reportedly noticed a fresh cigarette burn on a rug in the living room.

Allman was arrested and charged with burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and breach of bail from his previous arrest.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He is now being held in jail on preventative detention after previously being released on bail following his arrest on Friday for “acting belligerently” at a New Hampshire private high school, police say.

Allman was charged with four misdemeanours and one violation: two counts of simple assault and one count each of criminal trespass and criminal threatening. Allman, whose father was the late musician Gregg Allman, was also charged with a violation of disorderly conduct, which is illegal in the state but not considered a crime.

Concord police responded to reports that Allman, who reportedly had no association with the school, was disturbing people in the dining hall of St. Paul’s School around 7 p.m. local time on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen This Feb. 26, 2016, file photo shows the entrance to St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H. AP Photo/Jim Cole, File

He is set to be arraigned on April 20 at Concord District Court, local outlet WMUR reports. Allman and his mother, Cher, have not released a statement about the ongoing investigation or the second arrest.

Allman’s legal troubles came a few years after Cher filed for a conservatorship of her son over claims that his life was “at risk” due to “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

The court documents, which were submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court in December 2023, said the conservatorship was “urgently needed” for Allman. Through her lawyers, Cher argued that her son could not manage his financial resources or protect his property from loss or injury.

The documents for the proposed conservatorship said Allman was entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his late father. However, Cher was “concerned” that her son would spend the money on drugs, “leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

Story continues below advertisement

By September 2024, Cher had withdrawn her bid for conservatorship over her son as the two had “reached a private agreement” after a nine-month legal battle, People reported.

“The team successfully defended Elijah, resulting in Cher voluntarily dismissing her petition. This outcome allows the parties to focus on healing and rebuilding their family bond, a process that began during mediation and continues today,” a statement shared with People from Allman’s lawyers, Avi Levy and Steven Brumer of Cage and Miles, LLP, read.

— With files from Global News and The Associated Press