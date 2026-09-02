Cher claims son’s wife is on ‘quest for money’ amid legal battle: report

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Cher reportedly claims that her daughter-in-law, Marieangela King-Allman, is involving herself in her son Elijah Blue Allman’s guardianship battle “on a quest for money and/or a bit of fame.”

The 80-year-old singer filed a supplemental brief in Los Angeles court on Aug. 28 arguing against the appointment of King-Allman as her son’s potential appointed guardian.

“The New Hampshire State Hospital, and the rest of the family remain adamantly opposed to Mrs. King-Allman serving given her estrangement from Elijah as evidenced by the previously pending divorce, her refusal and failure to assist Elijah and Kayti Pease while he was struggling before he was arrested in New Hampshire, and/or because the family believes that she is inserting herself back into the picture on a quest for money and/or a bit of fame,” according to court documents, viewed and obtained by People.

Global News has not independently viewed the documents.

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King-Allman shared a statement on social media Wednesday, saying she has her husband’s “best interests at heart.”

“As Elijah’s wife of 13 years, I love him and want what is best for him, which is a robust and long-term treatment plan,” she said. “My husband and his mother have been estranged for many years, and she has repeatedly blocked my efforts to get him help. If she is in control of who becomes conservator, I believe it would jeopardize his chances of a hopeful recovery.”

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Allman is currently in custody at a psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire, where he is awaiting criminal charges in two separate cases for felony burglary, criminal mischief, simple assault, criminal trespass and breach of bail, according to court documents.

The New Hampshire State Hospital initiated a guardianship for Allman on July 7, according to Cher’s filing.

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She reportedly wanted Allman’s half-brothers Chaz Bono and Devon Allman to be appointed guardians.

Due to a “dispute” about who should be appointed, a hearing was scheduled on Tuesday to decide if King-Allman “can or should serve.”

The judge has now moved the hearing date to Dec. 1, People reports.

Allman and King-Allman were married in 2013 and she filed for divorce in 2021. Her filing was dismissed in February 2024 but she filed again in April 2025. The filing was dismissed again in June 2026.

Cher first filed for a temporary conservatorship for her son’s estate in December 2023 over claims that his life was “at risk” due to “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

A conservatorship, known in some states as a guardianship, is an involuntary status usually reserved for older or very ill people who are suffering from dementia or are otherwise incapacitated and unable to make decisions for themselves.

The court documents, which were submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court in December 2023, said the conservatorship was “urgently needed” for Allman. Through her lawyers, Cher argued that her son could not manage his financial resources or protect his property from loss or injury.

The documents for the proposed conservatorship said Allman was entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his late father. However, Cher was “concerned” that her son would spend the money on drugs, “leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

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By September 2024, Cher had withdrawn her original bid as the two had “reached a private agreement” after a nine-month legal battle.

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Cher’s second request for conservatorship over her adult son was denied in April following his back-to-back arrests in New Hampshire earlier this year.

A Los Angeles judge rejected the Believe singer’s request to appoint a conservator of Allman’s estate at a hearing without prejudice, meaning that she can file again.

The judge said she did not see “sufficient urgency” in Cher’s request for private fiduciary Jason Rubin to be Allman’s conservator. Cher had asked the court to allow Rubin to oversee her son’s finances, including receiving distributions from Allman’s trust fund, managing a conservatorship account for his money and paying expenses on Allman’s behalf.

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The judge said that because Allman is in the hospital and has pending charges against him, she does not believe he will be able to access the money he receives from his trust, set up by his late father, Gregg Allman of the Allman Brothers Band, according to People.

Before his court appearance, Allman’s lawyer told Rolling Stone that he planned to oppose his mother’s bid for a conservatorship over his finances.

“Elijah is disappointed, but not surprised, by this latest attempt to gain control over his finances,” his lawyer Avi Levy said in April. “We have spoken with Elijah several times this week, and he remains in good spirits despite the circumstances. Elijah does oppose the latest petition.”

— with files from The Associated Press