Brampton stabbing sends 2 teens to hospital

Two teenagers are in hospital after a stabbing in Brampton, Ont., late Monday night.
Police were called to an apartment building in the Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue area around 10:45 p.m.
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They found two victims suffering from stab wounds. One was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, the other in serious condition, according to Peel EMS.
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Authorities have not specified the victims’ ages, but did confirm that both are male.
Police have not released any information on what led to the incident, or if any arrests have been made.
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