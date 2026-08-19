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Canada

Peel police sign ‘first-of-its-kind’ deal to implement anti-racism policies

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted August 19, 2026 10:26 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Report finds perceptions of racial bias persist in criminal justice system'
Report finds perceptions of racial bias persist in criminal justice system
RELATED: Report finds perceptions of racial bias persist in criminal justice system – Feb 15, 2021
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Peel Regional Police says it has signed a “first-of-its-kind” agreement to implement anti-racism policies across its force.

The deal signed with the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) and the Peel Police Service Board (PPSB) was announced Tuesday and aims “to strengthen accountability by creating a formal process to resolve disputes through independent oversight,” a news release states.

The three organizations will choose an “independent verifier,” supported by an Anti-Racism Advisory Committee, to oversee implementation. Any disagreements will be resolved through binding arbitration, and the independent verifier’s decision is binding on all parties and enforceable, the release states.

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The origins of the deal date back to 2020 when the parties signed a memorandum of understanding to undertake work aimed at addressing systemic racism and advancing equitable policing practices in Peel Region.

“The purpose of the consultation was to identify and address systemic barriers, strengthen transparency and accountability, and build trust with Black, Indigenous, and other racialized communities,” the release states.

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In 2023, the organizations released initial recommendations, which Peel police have been working to implement.

The recommendations include initiatives related to data collection, community engagement, governance and accountability, along with changes to training and service delivery, including trauma‑informed approaches that emphasize de‑escalation.

The next step is to engage an independent third party to validate the meaningful and impactful work that has been done, the organizations said.

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