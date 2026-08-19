RCMP seeking 2 people after ‘suspicious activity’ at Canada-U.S. border

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The RCMP is seeking two people it believes were involved in “suspicious activity” at the Canada-U.S. border earlier this year.

The federal police force’s New Brunswick detachment as released new photos of the individuals in the hopes someone may recognize them.

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Police believe the individuals may have illegally crossed the border into the United States and returned to Canada using a train trestle on May 8, May 15 and May 30.

Both were seen walking along the border on May 30. They’re believed to be men wearing toques, warm jackets, rain boots and backpacks.

It did not release any other details.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information about their identities or activities is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP.