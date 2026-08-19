Pedestrian dead in Ontario city after being hit by truck

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A 28-year-old man is dead in Ajax, Ont. after a freight truck struck him while he was rollerblading.

Durham Regional Police responded on Tuesday night to a report of a pedestrian struck near Salem Road and Chambers Drive at about 8:40 p.m.

The vehicle, a 2027 Freightliner, was exiting the westbound Highway 401 off-ramp at Salem Road when it made a right turn and struck the pedestrian, police said.

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Emergency officials pronounced the 28-year-old dead at the scene.

Police say the 60-year-old driver of the vehicle remained on scene and has been cooperating with police.

Collision investigators attended the scene and police shut down the roadway for several hours as evidence was collected and officials conducted their investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, but has not yet spoken with police, is asked to call 905-579-1520 ext. 5231. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers.

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The investigation is ongoing.