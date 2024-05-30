Montreal billionaire Robert Miller arrested on sex charges involving 10 victims

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police arrested billionaire Robert Miller, founder of the company Future Electronics, on Thursday to face sex charges involving 10 complainants, many of whom were minors when the alleged offences occurred.

Police told a news conference that the 21 alleged offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference and enticing a person to commit prostitution, took place between 1994 and 2016.

Investigators say the 80-year-old Miller was arrested at his home in Westmount and has been released on a promise to appear in court on July 3.

Insp. David Shane says the charges send a message to victims that it is never too late to lodge a complaint, and he credits media reporting last year with helping to revive the investigation.

The police force had opened an investigation into allegations against Miller in 2009, but at that time the province’s prosecution service decided not to proceed with charges.

Miller stepped down as chairman and CEO of global electronics distributor Future Electronics in February 2023, saying he would focus on protecting his reputation amid reports by CBC and Radio-Canada that he allegedly gave young women cash, trips and extravagant gifts in exchange for sex.

Before being charged criminally he was already in court defending civil suits tied to the allegations.

Shane asked other potential victims and members of the public with information that could help their investigation to come forward.

“The main reason for this press conference is to renew our appeal to any victim or witness of sexual exploitation in connection with this case, or any similar case,” said Shane. “This thorough criminal investigation is not over.”

The names of the complainants, including one who was under the age of 14 at the time of the alleged offences, are covered by a publication ban, as is standard in cases of sexual assault. Other charges against Miller include sexual exploitation and sexual intercourse with a minor for consideration.