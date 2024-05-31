One of Canada’s most wanted arrested in Hamilton, facing murder charge in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives with ties to a fatal shooting in downtown Kitchener last summer has been arrested in Hamilton, Ont.

Hamilton police say Habiton Solomon, 21, was picked up during an unrelated investigation in the city centre Friday with officers unaware he was one of the Bolo Program’s top 25 most wanted fugitives.

A police spokesperson said Solomon attempted to flee during the arrest.

Soloman was being sought in connection with the shooting death of Kitchener man Joshua Tarnue in 2023 and firing rounds during a late-night skirmish in Hamilton.

Waterloo regional police had offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Two other men from Hamilton also faced charges in the death of Tarnue, who was gunned down in front of a business near Queen Street and Charles Street in the downtown area of Kitchener on Aug. 13, 2023, shortly after 10 p.m.

Tarnue was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

In Hamilton, Solomon faces multiple charges related to “discharging a firearm with intent” after firing shots in a parking lot near King Street West and Caroline Street North.

He’s scheduled to appear in a Hamilton bail court Friday afternoon.

The Bolo Program — short for ‘be on the lookout’ — is a charitable organization created in 2006 by Stéphan Crétier , the founder and CEO of GardaWorld Security Corp., to help police publicize most-wanted lists.