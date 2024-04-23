Hamilton man wanted in Kitchener killing makes Canada’s most wanted list

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man who is wanted in connection with a killing that occurred in downtown Kitchener last summer has been named one of Bolo’s top 25 most wanted fugitives.

Waterloo regional police say a $50,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of Habiton Solomon.

Police have previously said the 21-year-old Hamilton man is facing a charge of manslaughter in connection with the death of Joshua Tarnue.

Two other men from Hamilton are facing manslaughter charges in the killing of Tarnue, who was gunned down in front of a business near Queen and Charles streets in the downtown area of Kitchener on Aug. 13, 2023, shortly after 10 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say Solomon has connections in Ottawa, Windsor, Brantford, North Bay, Huntsville and Hamilton and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police describe Solomon as five feet eight inches tall and around 130 pounds with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

In addition, Solomon is also wanted by Hamilton police in connection with a shooting on July 22, 2023.

There were no physical injuries reported to police after shots were fired in a parking lot near King Street West and Caroline Street North in Hamilton.

He is facing a number of charges in Hamilton, including discharging a firearm with intent, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.