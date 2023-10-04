Menu

Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for Hamilton man wanted in connection with Kitchener homicide

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 9:33 am
Habiton Solomon, 20, of Hamilton. View image in full screen
Habiton Solomon, 20, of Hamilton. Waterloo regional police
The hunt continues for a Hamilton man who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Kitchener, Ont., in August, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say there is a Canada-wide warrant for Habiton Solomon, who is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Police say Solomon has connections in Ottawa, Windsor, Brantford, North Bay, Huntsville and Hamilton.

“If seen, please do not approach him but call 9-1-1 immediately,” a release from police read. “Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 8191, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.”

Police describe Solomon as five feet eight inches tall and around 130 pounds with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

One arrest was already made in the case last month as a 19-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with manslaughter.

When police announced that arrest, they said they expected to make further arrests and lay additional charges in connection with the case.

Police said an 18-year-old man was gunned down in front of a business near Queen and Charles streets in the downtown area of Kitchener on Aug. 13, shortly after 10 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

 

