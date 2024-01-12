Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario man wanted for murder now also sought for separate shooting :police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 2:08 pm
Police say a man connected with an August 2023 fatal shooting in Kitchener is also sought for a shooting incident in Hamilton, Ont. View image in full screen
Police say a man connected with an August 2023 fatal shooting in Kitchener is also sought for a shooting incident in Hamilton, Ont. Hamilton Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man sought for a fatal shooting in Kitchener, Ont. is now being connected to another shooting in Hamilton last summer, according to police.

Investigators are accusing 21-year-old Habiton Solomon from Hamilton, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder, of firing off rounds in a parking lot fight on July 22.

Several people were reported to have been involved in the late-night skirmish around 11:30 p.m. near King Street West and Caroline Street North.

There were no reported injuries from that shooting, say police.

Story continues below advertisement

“Soloman is considered armed and dangerous,” Hamilton Police (HPS) said in a release Friday.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“If located, please do not approach and contact police immediately.”

In Hamilton, the accused is facing five charges including discharging a firearm with intent and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Soloman is also a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in Kitchener last August, according to a HPS spokesperson.

A 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old are also facing manslaughter charges in that incident.

Police said an 18-year-old man was gunned down in front of a business near Queen and Charles Streets in downtown Kitchener on Aug. 13, shortly after 10 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say Solomon has connections in Ottawa, Windsor, Brantford, North Bay, Huntsville and Hamilton.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices