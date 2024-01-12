Ontario man wanted for murder now also sought for separate shooting :police

Send this page to someone via email

A man sought for a fatal shooting in Kitchener, Ont. is now being connected to another shooting in Hamilton last summer, according to police.

Investigators are accusing 21-year-old Habiton Solomon from Hamilton, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder, of firing off rounds in a parking lot fight on July 22.

Several people were reported to have been involved in the late-night skirmish around 11:30 p.m. near King Street West and Caroline Street North.

There were no reported injuries from that shooting, say police.

Habiton Soloman is Wanted for a Shooting Incident from July of 2023 #HamOnt . READ MORE: https://t.co/yJ2294IfT6 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 12, 2024

“Soloman is considered armed and dangerous,” Hamilton Police (HPS) said in a release Friday.

“If located, please do not approach and contact police immediately.”

In Hamilton, the accused is facing five charges including discharging a firearm with intent and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Soloman is also a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in Kitchener last August, according to a HPS spokesperson.

A 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old are also facing manslaughter charges in that incident.

Police said an 18-year-old man was gunned down in front of a business near Queen and Charles Streets in downtown Kitchener on Aug. 13, shortly after 10 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say Solomon has connections in Ottawa, Windsor, Brantford, North Bay, Huntsville and Hamilton.