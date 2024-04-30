Threats prompt hold and secure at Fergus high school as OPP investigate

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported after a hold and secure was briefly put in place at two schools in Fergus for a police investigation.

Wellington County OPP were called to Centre Wellington District High School on Monday around noon after threats were reported.

Investigators say two students at the school were involved in a dispute. They say one of the students uttered threats towards the other.

An 18-year-old was taken into custody but there is no word on whether any charges were laid.

A hold and secure was in place at CWDHS and JD Hogarth Public School but both were lifted within an hour.

OPP say the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.