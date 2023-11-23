Explore the world of carry-on luggage this Black Friday

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Have you been thinking of joining the ranks or the carry-on luggage travellers? You know the ones whooshing past you at the baggage claim with their 360-degree spinner wheels at their side.

Ready or not for the carry-on-bag-only life, this precious cargo holds your trip’s essentials. Between the rising cost of checked baggage and the exasperating baggage retrieval wait times, what you keep in your carry-on luggage matters more than ever.

As does your choice of travel bag.

There’s no better time than Black Friday to find the perfect pack for your next journey.

Here are some of the best Black Friday carry-on luggage deals, for every kind of traveller.

–

The Efficient Traveller

The Voyager by Level8 For the frequent traveller. The one jetting off for a week-long work trip one month and a long weekend getaway the next. This case has the versatility, construction, and functionality that will endure and ease any kind of voyage. Its special feature is a wide handle design. That makes this case more stable for those times you’re dashing to your gate. Its smart design also creates a more spacious interior with a flat base. Available in four colours. $329 at Level8 (with BF20 promo code)

Story continues below advertisement

The Work-from-Anywhere Traveller

Carry-On Pro by Monos Designed in Vancouver, Monos luggage is made to stand the test of time. Owners of a Monos piece can take comfort in a lifetime warranty. Its appeal suits someone who appreciates an understated look. However its material and build are not to be overlooked. This version is a remote worker or business traveller’s most reliable companion. It features a front pocket (made of aerospace-grade materials) that can fit a 16” laptop and additional pouches for your phone and passport. Glide to your gate, without the weight or work on your shoulders. $325 at Monos (was $345)

The searching for a “Cheap Carry on Luggage Canada” Traveller

SwissGear Sion Hardside Carry-On The most popular (a.k.a. #1 in Carry-On Luggage) at Amazon Canada is this straightforward and lightweight spinner that includes two packing cubes to boot. Next-day delivery is available for Prime Members. One reviewer sums it up: “Looks good, rolls well, and is simple to pack. Super suitcase for an excellent price.” Available in three colours. $89.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

Story continues below advertisement

The Adventurer

Expedition 22 Duffel 2.0, Eddie Bauer $359 Pre-Black Friday 50% off For the active travellers who rank tough and lightweight as the two most important qualities in a carry-on, this duffel-style on wheels option will win the day. Its standout feature is a “Stand Alone Technology,” promising that your pack will remain upright whether empty or overloaded. Not to be overlooked is the odour control pocket for those well-worn hiking boots, perhaps. This well-reviewed carry-on makes Eddie Bauer’s Great Gift Idea list. $179.50 at Eddie Bauer (was $359)

The First-Class Traveller

19 Degree Aluminum International Carry-On For the explorer looking for a carry-on to be a character in their next adventure, this sculpted-from-aircraft-grade aluminum travel case from Tumi is likely what they have in mind. Strong and striking, this luggage has its own story to tell. It’s secured by two locks and opens with the push of a button. Yes, you can customize it with your engraved initials. $1,239 at Tumi (was $1,555) $1238 at Amazon

The Minimalist Apartment Dweller and World Traveller

Story continues below advertisement

Flex 360° International Carry-On Spinner Suitcase The real value of this collapsible luggage is that it folds flat to 5” thick when it’s not in use. If you have no space to spare in your apartment and you don’t wish for your luggage to double as furniture, then this might be the solution for you. Despite its collapsibility feature, its hardshell case is designed to be scratch and water-resistant. Available in eight colours. $239.99 at Canada Luggage Depot (was $259.99)

The Backpacker

If you live by a “whatever I can carry on my back” code, here are two handsome luggage packs to choose from.

Witzman Canvas Rudsack Convertible 3 in 1 You can carry this pack on your back, over your shoulder, or fit it atop the handle of another piece of luggage. Aside from its adaptability and classic style, it’s roomy for a rucksack. There are multiple internal and external pockets to organize your life, including room for a 16-inch laptop. $79.97 at Amazon (was $99.68)

Story continues below advertisement

Vancropak Carry On Backpack You can’t help but be organized with this tote. The main compartment has pockets to organize all your smaller valuables. The additional packing cubes, including a water-resistant one for your toiletries, will keep everything tidy. According to the description, this backpack will even fit underneath an inflight cabin seat. $46.39 on Amazon (was $57.99)

Happy travels, friends. Let The Curator know about the essentials in your carry-on.