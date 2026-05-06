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As blooming season arrives, give your plant babies a home that helps them truly thrive. Not to mention, these planters complete your backyard, patio or balcony space and are durable enough to handle the ups and downs of seasonal changes. Shop this season’s top planters from Veradek, Wayfair, Article and more to elevate your outdoor space and keep your greenery growing.
The Veradek Block Series Pedestal Planter is an easy way to give your front porch or patio a modern upgrade. It’s lightweight, tough enough for any weather, and has a removable insert so switching plants for different seasons is super simple. Its angled design also makes it one of the best modern planters for adding a clean, architectural look to your space.
Yes, it may channel classic estate charm, but the Brixton Planter is built for today – with recycled, all-weather plastic that resists scratches, cracks, and UV damage. Designed in Canada to handle everything from deep freezes to heat waves, it’s a timeless piece that’s tougher than it looks, and it’s an essential for adding fresh greenery to your window space.
Want to liven up a small patio, balcony, or porch? This petite planter from Article is made from durable polystone construction with a textured sandstone finish, and it looks great while providing a sturdy, weather-resistant home for your favourite small plants.
This large planter from Veradek makes a statement with its expansive and adorned with columns. The tall and wide shape allows for lush foliage, and you can even use it to section off spaces to create private nooks.
The angled, tapered design of this pot planter isn’t just for looks—it helps with airflow and drainage while the built-in self-watering reservoir steadily feeds moisture to the roots. That makes it perfect for forgetful plant parents, since it reduces how often you need to water and helps prevent both overwatering and drying out.
If you’re looking for durability, choose a planter made from tough materials like fiberstone, which combines fiberglass and stone to create a strong, weather-resistant structure that won’t easily crack or degrade over time. This round planter also includes UV resistance and a drainage hole, making it well-suited for healthy plant growth in both indoor and outdoor settings.
This goes for all planters – durability matters. Also, never skip the stand. This raised design doesn’t just improve style—it also helps improve airflow and drainage conditions for healthier plants. Built from durable galvanized steel, the stand adds stability and a clean modern contrast to the textured stone-composite pot.
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