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As blooming season arrives, give your plant babies a home that helps them truly thrive. Not to mention, these planters complete your backyard, patio or balcony space and are durable enough to handle the ups and downs of seasonal changes. Shop this season’s top planters from Veradek, Wayfair, Article and more to elevate your outdoor space and keep your greenery growing.

Best modern planter: Veradek Block Series Pedestal Planter

Best window planter: Brixton Window Box Planter

Best for small spaces: Pursl Small Indoor/Outdoor Planter

Best large planter: Demi Span Planter

Best for forgetful plant parents: Takeia Tall Self-Watering Pot Planter

Best durable: Round Fiberstone Planter

Best with stand: Mason Series Raised Lima Planter

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Best modern planter

Veradek Block Series Pedestal Planter The Veradek Block Series Pedestal Planter is an easy way to give your front porch or patio a modern upgrade. It’s lightweight, tough enough for any weather, and has a removable insert so switching plants for different seasons is super simple. Its angled design also makes it one of the best modern planters for adding a clean, architectural look to your space. $124.99 on Amazon $129.99 at Veradek

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Best window planter

Brixton Window Box Planter Yes, it may channel classic estate charm, but the Brixton Planter is built for today – with recycled, all-weather plastic that resists scratches, cracks, and UV damage. Designed in Canada to handle everything from deep freezes to heat waves, it’s a timeless piece that’s tougher than it looks, and it’s an essential for adding fresh greenery to your window space. $169.99 on Amazon $99.99 at Veradek

Best for small spaces

Pursl Small Indoor/Outdoor Planter Want to liven up a small patio, balcony, or porch? This petite planter from Article is made from durable polystone construction with a textured sandstone finish, and it looks great while providing a sturdy, weather-resistant home for your favourite small plants. $79 at Article

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Best large planter

Demi Span Planter This large planter from Veradek makes a statement with its expansive and adorned with columns. The tall and wide shape allows for lush foliage, and you can even use it to section off spaces to create private nooks. $209.99 on Amazon $188.99 at Veradek (was $209.99)

Best for forgetful plant parents

Takeia Tall Self-Watering Pot Planter The angled, tapered design of this pot planter isn’t just for looks—it helps with airflow and drainage while the built-in self-watering reservoir steadily feeds moisture to the roots. That makes it perfect for forgetful plant parents, since it reduces how often you need to water and helps prevent both overwatering and drying out. $134.99 at Wayfair

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Best durable

Round Fiberstone Planter If you’re looking for durability, choose a planter made from tough materials like fiberstone, which combines fiberglass and stone to create a strong, weather-resistant structure that won’t easily crack or degrade over time. This round planter also includes UV resistance and a drainage hole, making it well-suited for healthy plant growth in both indoor and outdoor settings. $144.39 on Amazon (was $189.99)

Best with stand

Mason Series Raised Lima Planter This goes for all planters – durability matters. Also, never skip the stand. This raised design doesn’t just improve style—it also helps improve airflow and drainage conditions for healthier plants. Built from durable galvanized steel, the stand adds stability and a clean modern contrast to the textured stone-composite pot. $79.99 on Amazon

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