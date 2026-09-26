Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

One Atlantic region economy needed to save ‘burning platform,’ ex-N.B. premier says

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2026 12:19 pm
1 min read
Former New Brunswick Premier Frank McKenna waits to appear before the Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration in Ottawa, Wednesday June 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Former New Brunswick Premier Frank McKenna waits to appear before the Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration in Ottawa, Wednesday June 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A former New Brunswick premier says there’s enough political will for the creation of a single Atlantic Canada economy to save what he describes as a “burning platform.”

Frank McKenna made the comments as a group of well-known business leaders published a 181-page report on Friday that makes the case for broad economic transformation.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Atlantic Economic Panel says the four provinces could become one of the country’s most prosperous regions if they leverage their abundant talent and resources as one economy.

The panelists warned, however, that the report will be worthless unless the provincial governments, businesses and residents take action.

McKenna, who is also a former ambassador to the United States, says the premiers should indeed be motivated for change because they face ongoing provincial budget deficits and damage from the Canada-U.S. trade war.

Story continues below advertisement

He adds the provinces have been passed the rhetorical baton with the report and now need to finish the race by implementing its recommendations.

“The premiers here have been handed a bit of a gift,” McKenna said in a recent interview.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices