One Atlantic region economy needed to save ‘burning platform,’ ex-N.B. premier says

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A former New Brunswick premier says there’s enough political will for the creation of a single Atlantic Canada economy to save what he describes as a “burning platform.”

Frank McKenna made the comments as a group of well-known business leaders published a 181-page report on Friday that makes the case for broad economic transformation.

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The Atlantic Economic Panel says the four provinces could become one of the country’s most prosperous regions if they leverage their abundant talent and resources as one economy.

The panelists warned, however, that the report will be worthless unless the provincial governments, businesses and residents take action.

McKenna, who is also a former ambassador to the United States, says the premiers should indeed be motivated for change because they face ongoing provincial budget deficits and damage from the Canada-U.S. trade war.

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He adds the provinces have been passed the rhetorical baton with the report and now need to finish the race by implementing its recommendations.

“The premiers here have been handed a bit of a gift,” McKenna said in a recent interview.