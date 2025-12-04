Ottawa serving Stellantis with default notice over Brampton cuts: Joly

Send this page to someone via email

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada is serving Stellantis a notice of default after the automaker shifted some of its production to the United States.

Stellantis announced in October it was moving planned production of its Jeep Compass from Brampton, Ont. to Illinois.

Joly told the standing committee on international trade today the move breaches federal contracts tied to manufacturing in Brampton and Windsor, Ont.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She says the contract for federal funds for a Windsor battery plant included a job guarantee in Brampton.

Ottawa last month launched a dispute resolution process against Stellantis.

The production shift was announced after U.S. President Donald Trump upended the North American automobile industry with his tariffs.