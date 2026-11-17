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The International Ice Hockey Federation says it was the target of a cyberattack, with its website currently offline.

Prior to the website going down, an image of Russian players appeared alongside a message accusing the federation of banning a team its opponents couldn’t beat, according to the Associated Press.

In a statement on X, the IIHF didn’t comment on the message that was briefly on its website but said it condemned the attack and was taking necessary steps.

“[We] are taking all necessary steps to investigate the source of the attack and restore our systems,” the statement said. “Our platforms will be back online as soon as we are confident they are secure.”

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has been the target of a cyberattack. We strongly condemn these actions and are taking all necessary steps to investigate the source of the attack and restore our systems. Our platforms will be back online as soon as we are… pic.twitter.com/yv71Hac7Cy — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) November 17, 2026

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The cyberattack occurred two days after the IIHF announced Russia would not be permitted to play in next month’s World Juniors hockey championship in Alberta.

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That decision came after the Prime Minister’s Office said players playing for Russia or Belarus would not be able to compete for their countries “so long as the unjustified war against Ukraine continues.”

Following that decision, the Russian hockey federation said it expressed its “strong protest” against the IIHF decision and called it “unlawful” and “unacceptable.”

Its president had previously threatened to seek compensation from Canada and push for relocation or cancellation of the tournament if Russia was barred.

—with files from The Canadian Press