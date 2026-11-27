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New Brunswick’s police watchdog has cleared an RCMP officer of criminality in the shooting death of an Indigenous man earlier this year.

The Serious Incident Response Team issued its findings Friday in the January shooting death of a member of the Neqotkuk First Nation, later identified by the community as Bronson Paul.

The report says a man was shot and killed on Jan. 18 after police responded to a domestic disturbance in the community, also known as the Tobique First Nation.

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It says the man kicked down the bathroom door and emerged with two broken pieces of wood with sharp ends.

When the man attacked, one officer deployed a stun gun, which the report says was ineffective.

It says the man charged a second time, then turned and charged at a second officer who fired six shots, hitting the man five times.

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The report says the office’s use of force was “proportionate, necessary and reasonable in the circumstances.”

Neqotkuk Chief Ross Perley said in an interview that the report contains “untruths” including a claim that RCMP did not have an agreement with the First Nation’s leadership to contact its local tribal security when responding to calls.

Perley said the First Nation did have an arrangement in place, and it was not followed.

“There’s several mistakes that were made. At this point we feel that SIRT is a sham,” Perley said in an interview Friday.