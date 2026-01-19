Watchdog to investigate after New Brunswick RCMP fatally shoot man on First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A police oversight agency is investigating after a man was shot and killed by the RCMP on a First Nation in northwestern New Brunswick.

The Serious Incident Response Team, or SiRT, says it was contacted Sunday after the police-involved shooting on Neqotkuk, also known as Tobique First Nation, near the province’s border with Maine.

Mounties issued an advisory on social media earlier Sunday regarding a police operation on the First Nation and asked people to avoid the area, but have not provided an update.

A statement issued late Sunday from Neqotkuk First Nation Chief Ross Perley and council identified the deceased man as Bronson Paul and extended condolences to his family and friends.

It says a sacred fire has been lit at a community hall on the First Nation, and that they are still trying to piece together what happened and why tribal security wasn’t asked to help.

The statement also says the RCMP detachment in Neqotkuk would close immediately “until we know that it is safe for our community members.”

“There was no request for assistance from the police to our tribal security members, council or outreach team. This has typically helped de-escalate these situations,” the statement says.

“We are unsure why lethal force was used in this case, however, Bronson is another Indigenous man who was killed in the hands of the police, along with Rodney Levi, Chantel Moore and Steven (Iggy) Dedam.”

“We understand that our community members are angry, confused, scared and shocked. We share that sentiment with all of our community members.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2026.