Two 18-year-olds facing 37 charges in deadly Salsa on St. Clair shooting

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Two 18-year-old men are facing 37 charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with a deadly shooting at the Salsa on St. Clair street festival.

Toronto police announced the details of the arrests on Friday after Chief Myron Demkiw revealed Thursday that two people were in custody over the July 11 incident.

“While today’s arrests represent significant progress, they do not erase what happened that evening,” Demkiw said.

“What should have been a celebration of community, culture, summer and all that our city has to offer instead resulted in two people losing their lives.”

Officers were called to the street festival, which celebrates Latin culture, food and music, around 8:10 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Some 13,000 people gathered that day, and when officers arrived, they found seven people with gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was pronounced dead at hospital.

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They were later identified as 25-year-old Shaquan Quashie and 20-year-old Cesar Vernaza. Five others were sent to hospital.

The second day of the festival was cancelled as police continued their investigation.

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Investigators have combed through hundreds of hours of video and interviewed countless witnesses since the shooting unfolded, Det. Sgt. Stacey McCabe said.

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Their efforts led to a search warrant being executed Wednesday at a building near Weston and St. Phillips roads. A man was arrested, and during the search, officers seized two firearms, narcotics and Canadian currency.

A short time later, police arrested another man. A search warrant executed at that suspect’s home resulted in the seizure of a handgun and Canadian currency.

Jessiah Massaro-Gill and Lewis Downey, both 18, face a total of 37 charges, including two counts each of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

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Investigators believe Quashie and Vernaza were targeted but that the others were caught in the gunfire, McCabe said. Police are analyzing the three weapons seized to determine if they were used that night. Two weapons recovered that night were not used, police analysis determined, McCabe added.

She said she was not in a position to elaborate on a possible motive despite “considerable speculation” about gang involvement.

“Reducing incidents like this to simply gang violence oversimplifies a much more complex problem,” McCabe said.

“This investigation is about gun violence and the willingness of young people to use guns with complete disregard for human life in the safety of anyone around them … and that’s what needs to be recognized and addressed.”

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Demkiw said he hopes the shooting doesn’t shake the public’s confidence in attending events like street festivals.

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“I don’t want fear to stop people from enjoying everything our great city has to offer. Our officers will continue to have a visible policing presence at festivals and community events across the city this weekend, and I encourage people to come out, support your local communities, and enjoy time with your families and friends,” he said.

“As always, if you see anything of concern, please approach our members.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.