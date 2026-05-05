Met Gala 2026: The most striking, show-stopping and over-the-top looks

It was one of fashion’s biggest nights, as around 400 high-profile people from tech, sports, art, entertainment and more got together at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for this year’s
Met Gala.
The theme of this year’s annual fundraiser, “Fashion is Art,” left room for creativity and over-the-top looks on the Met Gala’s red carpet.
The theme is inspired by the Met Museum’s upcoming “Costume Art” exhibit, which explores the inherent relationship between clothing and the body, according to the Met Museum.
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“What connects every curatorial department and what connects every single gallery in the museum is fashion, or the dressed body,” Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of the Costume Institute,
told Vogue. “It’s the common thread throughout the whole museum, which is really what the initial idea for the exhibition was.”
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The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May, is a soirée to raise money for the Costume Institute, the museum’s collection of fashion objects. Each year, a different theme honours a designer, style or look.
This year’s hosts include Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour.
As if that weren’t enough star power, this year, there was an additional host committee with athletes like A’ja Wilson, Hollywood figures like Teyana Taylor and Lena Dunham, musicians like Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Smith and Lisa, and other fashion figures.
Let’s be honest: the real thrill of the Met Gala for us at home is playing fashion critic as Hollywood’s A-listers strut their stuff. Keep scrolling for a roundup of some of the most striking, show-stopping and over-the-top looks of the night.
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Doja Cat
Doja Cat arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Connor Storrie
Connor Storrie arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Zoë Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
LISA
LISA arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Charli XCX
Charli XCX departs the Carlyle Hotel before attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Charles Sykes/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Venus Williams
Venus Williams arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Hudson Williams
Hudson Williams attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City.
John Shearer/WireImage/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Rihanna
Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Lena Mahfouf
Lena Mahfouf arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Katy Perry
Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Maluma
Maluma arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster
Hugh Jackman, left, and Sutton Foster arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Damson Idris
Damson Idris arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
John Shearer/WireImage/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Sam Smith
Sam Smith arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Angel Reese
Angel Reese arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
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Adrien Brody, left, and Georgina Chapman arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Alysa Liu
Alysa Liu at the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci
Felicity Blunt, left, and Stanley Tucci arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Tyriq Withers
Tyriq Withers at the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York.
Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Patrick Schwarzenegger arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Serena Williams
Serena Williams arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
SZA
SZA arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Cher
Cher attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City.
Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City.
Matt Winkelmeyer/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Cardi B
Cardi B attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Blue Ivy Carter
Blue Ivy Carter arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Beyoncé
Beyoncé arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Madonna
Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Tate McRae
Tate McRae arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Sombr
Sombr attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/FilmMagic
Blake Lively
Blake Lively arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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