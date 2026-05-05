Met Gala 2026: The most striking, show-stopping and over-the-top looks

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It was one of fashion’s biggest nights, as around 400 high-profile people from tech, sports, art, entertainment and more got together at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for this year’s Met Gala.

The theme of this year’s annual fundraiser, “Fashion is Art,” left room for creativity and over-the-top looks on the Met Gala’s red carpet.

The theme is inspired by the Met Museum’s upcoming “Costume Art” exhibit, which explores the inherent relationship between clothing and the body, according to the Met Museum.

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“What connects every curatorial department and what connects every single gallery in the museum is fashion, or the dressed body,” Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of the Costume Institute, told Vogue. “It’s the common thread throughout the whole museum, which is really what the initial idea for the exhibition was.”

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The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May, is a soirée to raise money for the Costume Institute, the museum’s collection of fashion objects. Each year, a different theme honours a designer, style or look.

This year’s hosts include Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour.

As if that weren’t enough star power, this year, there was an additional host committee with athletes like A’ja Wilson, Hollywood figures like Teyana Taylor and Lena Dunham, musicians like Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Smith and Lisa, and other fashion figures.

Let’s be honest: the real thrill of the Met Gala for us at home is playing fashion critic as Hollywood’s A-listers strut their stuff. Keep scrolling for a roundup of some of the most striking, show-stopping and over-the-top looks of the night.

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Doja Cat

View image in full screen Doja Cat arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Connor Storrie

View image in full screen Connor Storrie arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Zoë Kravitz

View image in full screen Zoe Kravitz arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

LISA

View image in full screen LISA arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Charli XCX

View image in full screen Charli XCX departs the Carlyle Hotel before attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Charles Sykes/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Venus Williams

View image in full screen Venus Williams arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Hudson Williams

View image in full screen Hudson Williams attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. John Shearer/WireImage/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Rihanna

View image in full screen Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lena Mahfouf

View image in full screen Lena Mahfouf arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Katy Perry

View image in full screen Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Angela Bassett

View image in full screen Angela Bassett attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Maluma

View image in full screen Maluma arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Nicole Kidman

View image in full screen Nicole Kidman arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jon Batiste

View image in full screen Jon Batiste arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kylie Jenner

View image in full screen Kylie Jenner arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Heidi Klum

View image in full screen Heidi Klum arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Emma Chamberlain

View image in full screen Emma Chamberlain arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

View image in full screen Hugh Jackman, left, and Sutton Foster arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Damson Idris

View image in full screen Damson Idris arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kim Kardashian

View image in full screen Kim Kardashian arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. John Shearer/WireImage/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sam Smith

View image in full screen Sam Smith arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Naomi Osaka

View image in full screen Naomi Osaka arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Angel Reese

View image in full screen Angel Reese arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Gwendoline Christie

View image in full screen Gwendoline Christie arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Amanda Seyfried

View image in full screen Amanda Seyfried arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Gigi Hadid

View image in full screen Gigi Hadid arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Janelle Monae

View image in full screen Janelle Monae arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Olivia Wilde

View image in full screen Olivia Wilde arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

View image in full screen Adrien Brody, left, and Georgina Chapman arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Alysa Liu

View image in full screen Alysa Liu at the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci

View image in full screen Felicity Blunt, left, and Stanley Tucci arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Tyriq Withers

View image in full screen Tyriq Withers at the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York. Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Stevie Nicks

View image in full screen Stevie Nicks arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Patrick Schwarzenegger

View image in full screen Patrick Schwarzenegger arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sabrina Carpenter

View image in full screen Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Hailey Bieber

View image in full screen Hailey Bieber attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Serena Williams

View image in full screen Serena Williams arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Anne Hathaway

View image in full screen Anne Hathaway arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

SZA

View image in full screen SZA arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kendall Jenner

View image in full screen Kendall Jenner arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sarah Paulson

View image in full screen Sarah Paulson arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Cher

View image in full screen Cher attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Bad Bunny

View image in full screen Bad Bunny attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Cardi B

View image in full screen Cardi B attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter

View image in full screen Blue Ivy Carter arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Beyoncé

View image in full screen Beyoncé arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Madonna

View image in full screen Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Tate McRae

View image in full screen Tate McRae arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sombr

View image in full screen Sombr attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

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