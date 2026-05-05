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Entertainment

Met Gala 2026: The most striking, show-stopping and over-the-top looks

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted May 5, 2026 8:58 am
2 min read
(L-R:) Connor Storrie, Janelle Monae and Katy Perry at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
(L-R:) Connor Storrie, Janelle Monae and Katy Perry at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the 'Costume Art' exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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It was one of fashion’s biggest nights, as around 400 high-profile people from tech, sports, art, entertainment and more got together at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for this year’s Met Gala.

The theme of this year’s annual fundraiser, “Fashion is Art,” left room for creativity and over-the-top looks on the Met Gala’s red carpet.

The theme is inspired by the Met Museum’s upcoming “Costume Art” exhibit, which explores the inherent relationship between clothing and the body, according to the Met Museum.

Click to play video: 'A-listers skip Met Gala over Jeff Bezos’ involvement'
A-listers skip Met Gala over Jeff Bezos’ involvement

“What connects every curatorial department and what connects every single gallery in the museum is fashion, or the dressed body,” Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of the Costume Institute, told Vogue. “It’s the common thread throughout the whole museum, which is really what the initial idea for the exhibition was.”

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The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May, is a soirée to raise money for the Costume Institute, the museum’s collection of fashion objects. Each year, a different theme honours a designer, style or look.

This year’s hosts include Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour.

As if that weren’t enough star power, this year, there was an additional host committee with athletes like A’ja Wilson, Hollywood figures like Teyana Taylor and Lena Dunham, musicians like Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Smith and Lisa, and other fashion figures.

Let’s be honest: the real thrill of the Met Gala for us at home is playing fashion critic as Hollywood’s A-listers strut their stuff. Keep scrolling for a roundup of some of the most striking, show-stopping and over-the-top looks of the night.

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Doja Cat

Doja Cat arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Doja Cat arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Connor Storrie

Connor Storrie arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Connor Storrie arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Zoë Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Zoe Kravitz arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

LISA

LISA arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
LISA arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Charli XCX

Charli xcx departs The Carlyle Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Charli XCX departs the Carlyle Hotel before attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Charles Sykes/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Venus Williams

Venus Williams arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Venus Williams arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Hudson Williams

Hudson Williams attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. View image in full screen
Hudson Williams attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. John Shearer/WireImage/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Rihanna

Rihanna arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lena Mahfouf

Lena Mahfouf arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Lena Mahfouf arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Katy Perry

Katy Perry arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. View image in full screen
Angela Bassett attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Maluma

Maluma arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Maluma arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Nicole Kidman arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Jon Batiste arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Kylie Jenner arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Heidi Klum arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Emma Chamberlain arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman, left, and Sutton Foster arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Hugh Jackman, left, and Sutton Foster arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Damson Idris

Damson Idris arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Damson Idris arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Kim Kardashian arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. John Shearer/WireImage/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sam Smith

Sam Smith arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Sam Smith arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Naomi Osaka arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Angel Reese

Angel Reese arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Angel Reese arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Gwendoline Christie arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Amanda Seyfried arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Gigi Hadid arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Janelle Monae arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Olivia Wilde arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Adrien Brody, left, and Georgina Chapman arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Adrien Brody, left, and Georgina Chapman arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Alysa Liu

Alysa Liu at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York. View image in full screen
Alysa Liu at the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci

Felicity Blunt, left, and Stanley Tucci arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Felicity Blunt, left, and Stanley Tucci arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Tyriq Withers

Tyriq Withers at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York. View image in full screen
Tyriq Withers at the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York. Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Stevie Nicks arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Patrick Schwarzenegger arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. View image in full screen
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. View image in full screen
Hailey Bieber attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Serena Williams

Serena Williams arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Serena Williams arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Anne Hathaway arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

SZA

SZA arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
SZA arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Kendall Jenner arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Sarah Paulson arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Cher

Cher attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. View image in full screen
Cher attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. View image in full screen
Bad Bunny attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Cardi B

Cardi B attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. View image in full screen
Cardi B attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter

Blue Ivy Carter arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Blue Ivy Carter arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Beyoncé

Beyoncé arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Beyoncé arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Madonna

Madonna arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Tate McRae

Tate McRae arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Tate McRae arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sombr

Sombr attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. View image in full screen
Sombr attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Blake Lively

Blake Lively arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. View image in full screen
Blake Lively arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Costume Art’ exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

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