Pussycat Dolls cancel Canadian reunion tour dates in ‘heartbreaking decision’

The Pussycat Dolls have cancelled their Canadian reunion tour dates after making a “difficult and heartbreaking decision.”

The group, which currently includes Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt, announced that it was calling off the shows “after taking an honest look at the North American run” in an announcement on Monday.

“When we announced the PCD FOREVER Tour, we hoped to bring the show to fans across the world,” the group wrote in an Instagram post.

“After taking an honest look at the North American run, we’ve made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel all but one of the North America dates.”

The Pussycat Dolls said that they will still be performing at WeHo’s Pride in Los Angeles on June 6.

“We could not think of a more meaningful place to celebrate with our fans. The LGBTQ+ community has shown us so much love and support throughout our career, and we’re honored to be part of a weekend rooted in joy, pride, music, and chosen family,” they added in their announcement.

Story continues below advertisement

The Buttons singers said that their U.K. and European dates will still move forward as planned “and the response has been incredible, with several shows already sold out.”

“We are putting everything into making this show a true celebration of the music and the memories, for the fans who have been with us from the beginning and those discovering us for the first time,” the Pussycat Dolls continued.

“We’re working hard to create the kind of show we’ve always dreamed of bringing to you. We cannot wait to bring this reunion to Europe and make these nights unforgettable.”

Tickets for the cancelled dates will be refunded automatically through Ticketmaster.

Story continues below advertisement

The Pussycat Dolls did not cite a specific reason for the cancellation of all of their North American tour dates, aside from WeHo Pride.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In March, the Pussycat Dolls announced their reunion by releasing their first new song in six years, Club Song. The upcoming tour was set to mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album, PCD.

4:34 Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin teaches us some dance moves

The cancellation follows other major artists pulling the plug on their recently announced tours, including Meghan Trainor and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

Last month, Trainor said she was cancelling her The Get In Girl Tour due to difficulties of balancing work and family after welcoming a new baby in January.

“After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I’ve made the difficult decision to cancel The Get In Girl Tour,” she wrote. “Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Trainor said that she understands fans will be disappointed, but added that “this is the right decision for my family and me right now. I promise I’ll be back soon, and I can’t wait for you to hear this new record.”

View image in full screen A screenshot from Meghan Trainor’s Instagram Stories. @MeghanTrainor/Instagram

Earlier this month, Malik cancelled all his U.S. tour dates for his Konnakol tour, while dates in the U.K. and Mexico will still go ahead.

“To my fans: Thank you so much for all the support and love you’ve shown me on the album release and more importantly your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health. I’ve felt it, and it’s meant the world. I’ve been at home recovering and I’m doing well and will be better and stronger than before,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows on the KONNAKOL Tour. I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can. I’m really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon. Big Love, Z.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen A screenshot of Zayn Malik’s Instagram Stories. @Zayn/Instagram

Dolly Parton also joined the list of cancelled shows as she shared a health update and cancelled her Las Vegas residency on Monday.

In the video shared to her Instagram page, Parton said, “I have some good news and a little bad news. But the good news is I’m responding really well to meds and treatments and I’m improving every day.”

“Now, the bad news is, it’s going to take me a little while before I’m up to stage-performance level, because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit swimmy headed, as my grandma used to say. And of course, I can’t be dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars, and such on five inch heels, and you know that I’m going to be wearing them,” Parton said.

Story continues below advertisement

She added that she is “truly sorry that I’m going to miss all of you that had tickets to see me in Las Vegas.”