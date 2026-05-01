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1 comment

  1. Dee
    May 1, 2026 at 4:36 pm

    Who the f##k, is Greer to tell Canada what to use and not to as leverage in talks. Another of Trump’s idiot minions, along with Lugnuts, oops, Lutnik. Carney why wouldn’t you use as leverage.

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Politics

Carney: Canada won’t leverage energy, critical minerals in U.S. trade talks

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2026 3:55 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney poses for a portrait in his office in Ottawa on Friday, May 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney poses for a portrait in his office in Ottawa on Friday, May 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
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Prime Minister Mark Carney is rejecting the notion that Canada might use energy or critical minerals as “leverage” in upcoming trade talks with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

The prime minister made the remarks in an interview with The Canadian Press, his first since declaring he would enter federal politics more than a year ago.

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Carney said he wouldn’t describe those sectors as “leverage” since Canada is not talking about stopping any sort of existing trade.

His comments come after United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told an audience in Washington that Canada should not attempt to use its energy and mineral resources as leverage in discussions about renewing the continental free trade pact.

Carney also defended former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s record on trade and his handling of Trump, crediting Trudeau with successfully negotiating the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement during Trump’s first term in the White House.

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Carney said the agreement, better known as CUSMA, “stands the test of time” and he believes “much of it will be retained” through the renewal process.

— With files from Mia Rabson in Ottawa and Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington

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