Health

Overdoses in Saskatoon are taking a toll on city’s first responders

By Joshua Gwozdz Global News
Posted March 6, 2025 6:24 pm
2 min read
Saskatoon Fire reported 37 overdoses in the last 24 hours alongside several suspicious deaths which may be connected to the overdoses. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Fire reported 37 overdoses in the last 24 hours alongside several suspicious deaths which may be connected to the overdoses. Global News
For Saskatoon’s first responders, overdose calls are just a part of the job.

But amidst a spike in occurrences, those on the front lines are beginning to feel the effects of so much trauma.

“It’s a toll on their on their mental health. It’s a toll on our apparatus. It’s a toll on the equipment that we’re carrying,” says Saskatoon’s Deputy Fire Chief Rob Hogan.

“And of course, you know, we ordered 160 doses of Narcan that usually would last us a month. It’s now lasting us a few days or a week.”

Saskatoon Fire reported 37 overdoses in the last 24 hours alongside several suspicious deaths which may be connected to the overdoses.

“We’re averaging about 18 overdoses a day,” says Hogan.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced Thursday afternoon that an unusually potent and potentially lethal substance is circulating in the Saskatoon area.

To better support those dealing with traumatic incidents like overdoses, Saskatoon Fire has a critical incident stress team for those responding. They also have a support team following up on overdose calls to assist those experiencing addiction.

Paramedics and police also will respond to overdoses — noting they each track responses separately.

“I do know depending on how the call’s processed, that they would go to overdoses that we don’t go to, the police may go to them and the community based partners may go, too,” Hogan says. “And so I’m reporting a number that I think is quite a bit less than what was actually going on.”

Global News reached out to Medavie Health Services West for comment, but they were unable to accommodate an interview.

Running out of options, Saskatoon Fire is calling a meeting with the Emergency Management Organization to determine what can be done to curb the overdoses.

“Something needs to be done,” says Hogan. “We don’t know what needs to be done, but you know, that’s why we’ve engaged the health. Because, you know, it’s a health problem.”

Saskatoon police are actively looking into the overdose incidents and collecting more information to prevent further occurrences.

