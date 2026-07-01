B.C. journalist tormented by Chinese tycoon’s followers relieved after jail sentence

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A British Columbia journalist who was targeted for months by followers of Chinese tycoon Guo Wengui says he’s feeling “tremendous relief” after Guo was sentenced to 30 years in a U.S. jail for fraud.

Benson Gao, also known as Gao Bingchen, says he was “overwhelmed with mixed emotions” at the sentencing, while believing Guo got off lightly considering the “pain and torture” that his family had suffered over the past few years.

Guo, who fled China a decade ago and reinvented himself as a U.S.-based Communist Party critic, was sentenced in a Manhattan courtroom packed with his supporters.

Judge Analisa Torres said Monday that he “preyed on those seeking to bring democracy to China,” taking their money so he could live lavishly, and he had called upon supporters “to harass and intimidate those who dare to speak out against him.”

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Gao, a critic of Guo’s, was targeted by the tycoon’s supporters who stationed themselves outside his Surrey, B.C., home for 77 days in 2020, in a protest that turned violent when they attacked a friend of Gao’s.

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Gao says his family’s lives “turned into chaos” due to the protests that he says were livestreamed day and night.

“My wife and I suffered endless slander and insults, and we also faced immense pressure on our lives and mental well-being, which is unimaginable to those who have never experienced it,” said Gao in an interview on Tuesday.

Two of Guo’s supporters pleaded guilty to assault after attacking Gao’s friend Louis Huang, who was later awarded more than $156,000 in damages.

Gao, who says Guo was like the leader of a “financial cult,” says he paid a high price for opposing the businessman, who falsely labelled him a spy for China.

“I also learned a lesson over the nine years: it’s too risky exposing crimes made by someone with vast resources. I was threatened at my doorstep, and I don’t think any family could withstand that,” says Gao, adding that he was grateful for his wife’s support and understanding.

Gao says he doesn’t have any regrets, but he won’t be pursuing stories about Guo anymore, and his YouTube channel will switch to other social issues.

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Torres said Guo’s fraud cost more than 1,000 people worldwide hundreds of millions of dollars.

The judge, in sentencing him, read snippets of letters she received from victims who described losing their life savings and feeling severely anxious and shamed and having family members turn on them for their poor investment choice.

Torres said Guo “takes no responsibility for his actions and instead insists incredibly his conduct caused no loss and harmed no one.”

The judge ordered Guo to forfeit US$889 million in restitution.

Wei Chen, a victim who testified at trial, told Torres that Guo’s fraud “destroyed” her life and that of her family.

As Guo left the courtroom after the sentencing, supporters applauded and shouted toward him.

— with files from The Associated Press