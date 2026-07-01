Canada Day a moment of pride, patriotism and melanchony in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

With a provincewide referendum looming on Alberta’s future in Canada, federalists and separatists say they hope Albertans will spend some time this Canada Day thinking about what the country has done for them.

Thomas Lukaszuk, the former deputy premier who spearheaded a pro-Canada petition last year, wants Albertans to appreciate the freedom that Canada affords its residents and how the country serves as a global role model.

Keith Wilson, a lawyer campaigning for the province to go its own way, says Albertans should take heed of their affordability challenges and consider the politicking needed for Ottawa to be open to producing and moving Alberta’s lifeblood oil resources.

On Oct. 19, voters are to decide whether they want the province to remain in Canada or to start the process for holding a second, binding vote on quitting Confederation.

Story continues below advertisement

The campaign period for the referendum began late last month, and a number of groups have formed to try and sway public opinion.

To his chagrin, Lukaszuk has been back on the road in what he calls the Unity Bus. The motorhome decked out in the Maple Leaf motif that he used for his petition campaign is now cruising across Alberta so he can hand out pro-Canada lawn signs.

His petition of more than 400,000 names called on Premier Danielle Smith to avoid a referendum and instead make it provincial policy that separation is off the table.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When a judge threw out a competing separatist referendum petition last month, Smith cited Lukaszuk’s signature count and the separatists’ claim of 300,000 names to say she thinks enough Albertans want to see the matter put to rest once and for all at the polls.

She said even though she’ll be voting for Alberta to stay, many have a decade-long list of grievances with Ottawa over its energy and environmental policies.

Lukaszuk said he’s still holding out hope that Smith calls off the referendum.

But in any event, it’s a “moment of awakening” for Albertans.

1:54 Danielle Smith appeals for unity as Alberta referendum campaign gets off to rocky start

“There comes a time, for every generation, where we have to stand up for what we stand for and be courageous and not allow negative forces to win simply because of apathy,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Lukaszuk plans to start Canada Day with a campaign stop in Calgary before driving to Edmonton for an evening celebration. In between, he’ll stop at a Red Deer brewery to unveil a new beer with his Forever Canadian message.

Wilson also plans to be at a celebration but one that promotes Alberta independence.

Hell be spending Canada Day in Mirror, a hamlet east of Red Deer, where a café owner and fellow separation supporter is throwing an “Albertans’ Day Rally” with speeches, musical performances and activities for kids.

“A typical Canada Day celebration type event but with an Alberta theme,” he said.

Reflecting on Canada’s 159th birthday has Wilson feeling both sad and hopeful.

“The sadness comes from Canada changing so much,” he said.

“Canada is not the country it once was — economically, from a quality-of-life perspective, from affordability, from the perspective of people achieving their potential.

“For myself and many others here in Alberta, we then look at, well, what Alberta could be.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Smith are hoping Albertans reach the opposite conclusion.

Carney is set be in Edmonton, where he’s expected to speak at a Canada Day event. Smith plans to be in Calgary celebrating the country’s birthday at Spruce Meadows, an equestrian and entertainment facility.

Story continues below advertisement

And on Thursday, the premier is to make an announcement about her government’s proposed bitumen pipeline to the West Coast. She has touted the proposed pipeline and associated energy deal with Carney as proof that Albertans shouldn’t give up on Canada.

Wilson said the fact that an energy deal is needed at all proves Confederation isn’t working.

“Ottawa controls Alberta,” he said, “and is holding back our prosperity.”