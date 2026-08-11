Shelter lowers pet adoption fees as capacity issues push rescues to find solutions

Potential pet owners are being urged to learn what to expect before adopting, as some Canadian shelters are finding ways to encourage people to adopt as many reach capacity.

In Mississauga, Ont., the city’s animal shelter announced last Friday that it was holding an adoption event Aug. 8 to 22 in order to help capacity levels, noting that it’s reaching capacity for dogs.

“It’s not just come and adopt a pretty kitten and puppy, it takes getting them to the proper home so they have a fighting chance,” said Greg Madeley, manager of animal care and well-being with Mississauga Animal Services.

During the event, the cost for adopting dogs and cats has been lowered to $25 plus HST and any applicable pet licence fees. The normal cost to adopt is about $280 plus HST for dogs and puppies, and up to $190 for cats and kittens.

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Madeley said that while the shelter works to take care of the animals and give them a place to stay until adoption, a forever home is superior.

“What we would like to do is get some of our dogs out of the shelter because it’s not a great environment,” he said. “Our kennel attendants … connect their brain and their heart, they’re compassionate, they work well with the dogs, they get them to homes, but right now they were overwhelmed.”

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The Homeward Bound event is open to everyone with no appointment needed, but you must be 18 years or older to adopt.

It’s not just a simple process of showing up and adopting a dog, though. Madeley said the procedure includes an interview process, a meet-and-greet with the family and the potential pet, and making sure they’re aware of what’s needed, including the financial responsibility.

It’s advice Bide Awhile in Halifax is backing as it sees an influx of residents coming to adopt.

“We have seen a huge increase in adoption demands, so much so that there are some days where we actually have to say that we have no one available for adoption,” said Sam Cole, communications and marketing co-ordinator for the shelter.

But though they have many people coming to adopt, there is always a process to find an “adoption that fits.” This includes meeting the animals who are available, speaking with the adoption co-ordinator one-on-one, and giving full details about each animal’s medical concerns, their previous home lives, the potential owner’s background and what type of household the dog or cat would fit in.

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“So while you’re making the ultimate decision of what animal you’re looking to adopt, we’re here to offer guidance based on what you’re telling us about your home to help match you to a pet that’s going to meet your lifestyle.”

Cole said this has led to a low return rate for adoptions.

People should consider their own lifestyle when determining what to adopt, Cole said, noting that a busy person on the go might not be suited for a dog, but a cat that’s more independent might like that alone time.

Rehoming can still happen after adoption, and while the animals might be brought back to a shelter, sometimes they could also end up at an animal rescue.

Mattie’s Place in Toronto is one such rescue, which also takes animals from shelters at capacity.

Its founder, Denise Angus, said regardless of where you plan to adopt from, do your research. This includes looking up the breed of cat or dog you might want and the costs associated with taking care of the animal, insurance for it and the potential emergencies that can arise.

“We’re a medical rescue, and we see bills for $5,000, $10,000, 15, 20, $25,000 per dog, so a lot of people don’t have access to that,” she said.

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“Don’t be impulsive, really think it through, speak to your family, make sure you have support…. This is a life, this is a creature with a soul that deserves a lifetime commitment.”