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Canada

N.S. shifts employment support for income assistance recipients, results in layoffs

By Lyndsay Armstrong The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2026 2:27 pm
1 min read
The Nova Scotia provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
The Nova Scotia provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
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The Nova Scotia government is changing how residents on income assistance receive employment support, in a shift that will impact as many as 85 provincial positions and result in some layoffs.

Officials with the Department of Opportunities and Social Development and the Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration say beginning next month, income assistance recipients who are ready to look for work will be referred to Nova Scotia Works — the province’s free employment support network.

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This is instead of seeking help through an income assistance-specific employment service offered by the Department of Opportunities and Social Development, which will wind down as part of the change.

The associate deputy minister with the Department of Opportunities and Social Development says the move will streamline access to support and reduce duplication of services. Shelley James says it will also contribute to removing some stigma, because all Nova Scotians can soon access the same employment services.

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As a result of the change, about 300 staff were issued a voluntary call for resignation Tuesday, and three non-union workers were laid off.

James said between 75 and 85 full-time positions will be impacted by the change, but that does not represent the number of individuals who will be laid off.

“We do have a number of vacancies in the department that we will be looking to fill. So this, the voluntary (resignation) call, is the first step that we are taking in the process to try and minimize the number of layoffs,” she said.

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