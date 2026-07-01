Canada Day fireworks and pets: How to keep your furry friend safe

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Cities around the country will celebrate Canada Day with firework displays, but the pyrotechnics may be a huge source of stress and anxiety for your pets.

While Canada Day can be the perfect time to spend some time with loved ones, including pets, your furry friends might need some extra love and attention during fireworks, some experts and advocates say.

“Fireworks can be frightening and stressful for many pets. It’s best to keep pets indoor during fireworks and avoid bringing them to any firework displays,” said Lucas Solowey, spokesperson for the Toronto Humane Society.

Keeping pets indoors during fireworks and creating a “a safe, quiet space for them” can help, the American Animal Hospital Association says on its website.

Small animals, like hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs, rabbits, mice and birds, tend to get frightened easily around loud noises, according to the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

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1:58 Canada Day events in Calgary and surrounding area

Taking their cage or enclosure to a quieter part of the house, like a basement, could help them keep calm.

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“Give them their favorite toys, their favorite blankets, anything that makes them calm. Maybe play some music or put on the radio,” said Solowey.

If you have birds, putting a blanket over the cage can help dampen loud noises and block out flashing lights, he added.

Some small animals, like rabbits and rodents, tend to burrow when they’re frightened or stressed. Providing them with extra blankets and bedding can help them feel safe.

For some families, it might make sense to skip the fireworks and celebrate during the day instead, said Blair Budgell at the Ontario SPCA.

“I have a very anxious dog when it comes to Canada Day. We make sure that as a family, we go out and celebrate during the day where she can be home safe. When the fireworks go off, we make sure we’re home with her,” she added.

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Walking your dog earlier in the day, instead of in the evening when some cities schedule their fireworks displays, can help, Solowey said.

“You also want to ensure that they’re microchipped or have up-to-date information on their collar in case they do get startled and run off,” he added.

If your pet has a history of feeling fearful or stressed during loud events, it might be a good idea to speak to your veterinarian, the Ontario SPCA says on its website.

“They may be able to help with medical intervention that can help keep your furry friends calm, and cool during all the excitement,” it says.