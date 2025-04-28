Canada election: Live results from the 2025 vote

It is voting day in Canada.

Global News will have live, real-time results in the maps and interactives on this page from all 343 ridings in Canada as people across the country are heading to the polls to cast their ballot in the 2025 federal election.

Voters will elect 343 members of Parliament — five more than in the 2021 election — to serve as their representatives in Ottawa.

A party needs 172 seats for a majority government.

Races of note

Election day coverage

Global News will have robust coverage online and on-air beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and hosted by Dawna Friesen, along with senior national affairs correspondent Eric Sorensen and chief political correspondent David Akin, who will be breaking down real-time results from ridings across Canada.

Mercedes Stephenson, host of The West Block, will also be joining the coverage along with a panel of guests, including former minister of labour Seamus O’Regan, former minister of transport Lisa Raitt, former shadow minister of finance Nathan Cullen, former Bloc Québécois leader Gilles Duceppe and others.

Global News will also have live coverage from campaign headquarters from journalists Mackenzie Gray, Touria Izri, Neetu Garcha and Mike Armstrong.

You can watch our live coverage in the video player above, on YouTube and anywhere you watch Global News.

When do polls close?

Here is the breakdown of voting hours across the country as provided by Elections Canada (all times local):

Newfoundland Time: 8:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

Atlantic Time: 8:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

Eastern Time: 9:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

Central Time: 8:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

Mountain Time (and Saskatchewan): 7:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Pacific Time: 7:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Find your riding

To get live, real-time results for your local riding and candidates, use our riding lookup tool. Each profile includes a list of candidates and past election results.