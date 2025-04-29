SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mark Carney’s Liberals projected to win minority government

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted April 29, 2025 10:23 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Mark Carney Liberals projected to win government in close election'
Mark Carney Liberals projected to win government in close election
RELATED: Mark Carney Liberals projected to win government in close election
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney will form a minority government, Global News has projected, though the total seat count is not yet known as some ridings still have votes to be counted.

Carney’s government is the Liberals’ fourth consecutive mandate and when this year began would have been thought unattainable, with the Conservatives ahead by more than 20 points in some polls and a deeply unpopular prime minister in Justin Trudeau.

But U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election and subsequent launching of a trade war on Canada, followed by Trudeau’s resignation and the Liberals electing former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor Mark Carney as their leader changed that.

“I chose to enter politics because I felt we needed big changes in this country, but big changes guided by strong Canadian values,” Carney told supporters after his victory was projected.

Story continues below advertisement

“My message to every Canadian is this, no matter where you live, no matter what language you speak, no matter how you voted, I will always do my best to represent everyone who calls Canada home.”

A minority, however, means the Liberals will likely have to work across the aisle with the NDP or Bloc Quebecois in order to remain in government, specifically on confidence motions to avoid prompting another election.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While Global News had projected a Liberal government on Monday night, it was not clear until Tuesday morning whether that would be a minority or majority.

Click to play video: 'Canada Election 2025: Poilievre concedes to Carney, vows to hold Liberals to account as opposition'
Canada Election 2025: Poilievre concedes to Carney, vows to hold Liberals to account as opposition

While votes are still being counted in some parts of the country, the Liberal Party is projected to win in 168 ridings across the country. Carney won in his own riding of Nepean by a margin of 21,380 votes.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Conservatives are set to form the official opposition with 144 seats, while the Bloc are leading or elected in 23, the NDP in seven and the Greens in one.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh both lost their seats, while the Bloc’s Yves-Francois Blanchet and Green co-leader Elizabeth May won re-election.

Jonathan Pedneault, the Greens other co-leader, did not win election.

Click to play video: 'Canada Election 2025: Jagmeet Singh loses riding, steps down as NDP leader'
Canada Election 2025: Jagmeet Singh loses riding, steps down as NDP leader

 

Elections Canada announced it had decided early Tuesday morning to pause the counting of special ballots, those cast by mail or at Elections Canada offices away from their ridings during the election, though it resumed at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

Some ridings could still face recounts, however, due to less than 100 votes separating the top two candidates.

Story continues below advertisement

with files from Global News’ Uday Rana

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices